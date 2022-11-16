Nickelodeon's Snow Day Reboot Gets Trailer, Paramount+ Release Date (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon's Snow Day is headed into a new era. Today, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for the musical project, which is a reboot of the beloved 2000 film. Additionally, it was announced that Snow Day will begin streaming on Friday, December 16th on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, before airing on Nickelodeon that same day at 7pm ET/PT. The film will then be available on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia on December 17th. Additional premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

"When the original Snow Day premiered in 2000, it showed kids everywhere that anything is possible when you believe in yourself," Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, said when the film was first announced earlier this year. "This new musical take on the classic will share that same timeless idea, with a fun modern spin for a new generation of kids on Paramount+."

What is the Snow Day reboot about?

A musical reimagining of the beloved comedy classic film, Snow Day follows a group of kids who are determined to achieve their dreams when their school closes for a snow day. Siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell, WandaVision) discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks. Inspired to pursue his crush, Claire (Shelby Simmons, Bunk'd), Hal enlists the help of his best friend, Lane (Fabi Aguirre, Les Misérables on Broadway), to help him express his feelings, and Natalie decides she must challenge the town's cranky snowplow man if she wants to pull off the task of creating a second snow day. Jerry Trainor (iCarly) assumes the iconic role of the Snowplowman.

Snow Day also stars Laura Bell Bundy (The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder) as Linda Brandston, Rob Huebel (Children's Hospital) as Tom Brandston, Logan Aultman (Homeschooled) as Eli Welch, Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows) as Wayne Castle, Myles Erlick (West Side Story) as Chuck Wheeler, Monique Jasmine Paul (The Kings of Napa) as Rebecca Mendler, Destiny Rettinger (The Boys) as Mason, Lilly Bartlam (Detention Adventure) as Missy, and Viggo Hanvelt (Single All the Way) as Randy Brandston.

Snow Day is directed by Emmy® Award-winner Michael Lembeck (The J Team, Queen Bees, The Santa Clause 2 and 3, Tooth Fairy, Friends). The story was written by Will McRobb & Chris Viscardi and Samantha Martin (The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, Danger Force, Henry Danger The Musical), who also wrote the teleplay and contributed original music for the movie. The movie is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and based on the original film written by McRobb & Viscardi.

