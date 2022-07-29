One of Nic Cage's Most Memorable Movies Is Finally Returning to Streaming

This has been a big year for Nicolas Cage so far, as the release of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent kicked off a renewed interest in many of his previous works. Movie fans hopped online to watch all of the best Cage movies of the past, but one of the screen icon's most memorable classics couldn't be found on any major streaming services. That changes next month, as John Woo's Face/Off hits two different streamers.

Over the past couple of weeks, streaming services have been releasing their new addition lineups for the month of August. The Paramount+ list revealed that Face/Off will be hitting its roster on August 1st. That would've been exciting enough, but the Paramount service is one of two set to add the action hit. On the same day, Amazon's Prime Video will also be adding Face/Off to its selection.

If you've been hoping to watch Face/Off but haven't wanted to rent or buy it, your chance is finally set to arrive. August is just right around the corner.

Here's the full list of titles hitting Paramount+ at the start of August:

Face/Off

Are you excited to see Face/Off streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!