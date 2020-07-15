Peacock's Biggest Movies Are Leaving Just Two Weeks After Launch

NBCUniversal's new Peacock streaming service just launched in the United States on Wednesday morning, bringing with it a fairly sizable library of movies and popular TV shows. When you browse through the hundreds of movies available on the service, you'll have to sort through quite a few straight-to-DVD titles in order to find the real cream of the crop, but there are some genuinely beloved films on the opening day roster. This includes the likes of Shrek, The Matrix, Jurassic Park, and The Mummy. Unfortunately, it looks like many of these popular offerings won't be available on Peacock for very long.

Despite the fact that the Peacock service was just launched in the US, it's biggest titles are set to leave in a little over two weeks. There isn't any list on the service that lets you know what movies are on their way out, but the films that are leaving sometime soon are noted on their individual pages.

For example, when you click to watch Shrek on Peacock, and you're taken to the movie's page, you'll see a message that reads "16 Days Left to Watch." That will obviously change each day for the rest of the month, counting down towards the film's eventual exit.

This is undoubtedly frustrating, considering Shrek was one of Peacock's more anticipated launch titles. Even more frustrating is the fact that Shrek is only one of many big name movies leaving the service in a couple of weeks. Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded, The Matrix: Revolutions, The Mummy, and The Mummy Returns are all joining Shrek on July 31st.

Like all other streaming services, Peacock will be seeing new movies arriving and leaving each month. Perhaps the service is taking a similar approach as HBO Max, rotating its own content on and off the service to keep things fresh.

At this time, there's no word as to when Shrek or any of those other films will be coming back to Peacock. Many of them are owned by Universal, so it would be a surprise if they never returned at all.

Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving Peacock at the end of the month? Let us know in the comments!

