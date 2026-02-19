Peaky Blinders Movie Officially Confirms Major Recast – Watch The New Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and confirmed one major character from the TV show has been recast. Four years after the hit BBC series ended, Cillian Murphy is returning as Tommy Shelby in a story set during World War 2 that sees an expanded cast and an intriguing story that already justifies Netflix returning to the franchise.

The trailer for The Immortal Man puts the focus on Shelby’s return, and the chaos he’s coming back to with his son, Duke, now running the Peaky Blinders. And most notably, it confirms that Duke has been recast for the movie, as he’s now played by Barry Keoghan (having been portrayed by Conrad Khan in the series). Watch the trailer below:

The Immortal Man Pays Off Tommy Shelby’s Big Mistake

It’s fair to say that Peaky Blinders Season 6 didn’t go as lots of fans expected, and while Tommy’s story wrapped up well, some character decisions left a lot to be desired. The introduction of his illegitimate son Duke, halfway through the season was a bit of a headscratcher and further damaged Tommy’s treatment of his younger son Charles. Ultimately, it was a means by which the story could resolve the conflict around Tommy’s brother Finn going off the rails as he was exiled for threatening Duke, before the youngster was handed the keys to Tommy’s empire for showing the right ruthlessness to handle the dark side of the business.

As the Immortal Man trailer shows, Tommy’s endorsement of Duke was clearly a mistake – or rather, it’s worked too well. The characteristics Tommy identified as assets in Duke have led to him ruling the Shelby clan too harshly, and for some reason, he’s willing to defy his father’s experience in World War I by aligning with the Nazi party in Britain in the late 1930s (thanks to Tim Roth’s new fascist character). That’s an interesting, if somewhat odd escalation.

More worrying at this stage is the fact that Arthur Shelby – a firm fan favorite – is beginning to look like a confirmed absence. Star Paul Anderson had some well-publicized legal struggles a couple of years ago, and rumors suggested he wasn’t returning, but he’s such an important part of the Shelby clan that his absence feels daunting. Now that we know Duke has been able to run amok as the new family leader, it feels even less likely that the pitbull Arthur is still around, given how he’d feel about the family’s leadership direction. Sadly, it’s beginning to look like Arthur may have been killed off-screen in Tommy’s absence (though that would raise the question of why Tommy wouldn’t return to his family to commemorate his closest living family member).

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man releases in select theaters on March 6th, before hitting Netflix on March 20th.

What do you think of The Immortal Man trailer?