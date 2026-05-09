Pedro Pascal Addresses The Mandalorian’s Future After Death Rumors

As we get closer to The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s release date, Lucasfilm has revealed some more details about the film’s story. A key plot beat highlighted in some of the recent trailers is Din Djarin taking the steps to prepare Grogu for a time when he won’t be around. Djarin understands that Grogu will outlive him by centuries, so he wants to make sure his adoptive son is prepared to take on any challenges life throws at him. Making that poignant development a main focus of marketing materials has fueled rumors that Din Djarin could die during the events of the film. As that speculation rages on, Pedro Pascal has addressed his future with the Star Wars franchise.

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During a special Q&A event attended by various media outlets (hat tip Games Radar), Pascal discussed his history with the Mandalorian role and what he hopes comes next. “I’m completely grateful. It’s the longest creative relationship I’ve had, it’s the character that I’ve played the longest,” he said. “Hopefully, I get to continue playing him for as long as my body, or as many bodies as we put into the suit, can take it.”

Will Din Djarin Die In The Mandalorian and Grogu?

Image via Lucasfilm

If the Din Djarin death rumors are true, Pascal wouldn’t say anything to confirm them now, a couple of weeks prior to the film’s release. Lucasfilm is known for its high levels of secrecy, and its creatives know what they can and cannot reveal in interviews. Pascal’s response to questions about his future are general enough comments that he could just be playing coy about things. He appreciates the fact that he’s been able to play such a beloved role for an extended period of time and would love to keep it going if the opportunity presents itself.

Killing Din Djarin now would be a shocking development, but it’s worth wondering if that would be the best direction for Star Wars at this point in time. In some ways, Djarin and Grogu have become the faces of the franchise over the past handful of years. During the Star Wars movie hiatus, Lucasfilm produced a bevy of TV shows for Disney+, and The Mandalorian emerged as the streamer’s flagship program. A case can be made that removing Djarin from the equation now would create a void Star Wars isn’t the best equipped to fill right now. It’s true that the franchise is bigger than any single character, but given the popularity of The Mandalorian, it would arguably be strange to kill Djarin off in his first film appearance.

Box office projections for The Mandalorian and Grogu are soft for a Star Wars movie, but the film is still poised to be successful due to its efficient production budget. If it’s a hit, Lucasfilm would surely be interested in a sequel, especially since it looks like The Mandalorian Season 4 isn’t going to happen anytime soon. Grogu is a scene stealer, but he can’t carry a feature length film all by himself. He’s at his best when he’s paired with Djarin and the two characters can play off each other. Their bond is what makes The Mandalorian so special. Of course, Grogu could team up with a new guardian in a follow-up, but odds are Lucasfilm isn’t going to break up the dynamic duo right now.

Teases of Djarin’s eventual death could just be laying the foundation for developments in future Star Wars projects. At some point, the New Republic era storylines are going to have to end. Considering his significance to that particular era and the franchise as large, giving Djarin a heroic send off by having him sacrifice himself in the war against Grand Admiral Thrawn would be a fitting conclusion to his personal journey. And if Grogu has grown through his experiences in The Mandalorian and Grogu, fans can rest easy knowing he’ll be able to take care of himself.

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