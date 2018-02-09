Peter Rabbit arrives in theaters today, February 9th, and Build-A-Bear Workshop has released a new Peter Rabbit plush and accessories to celebrate!

For many of you, the release probably isn’t as as exciting as say, a new addition to Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon collection, but we have to admit that the Peter Rabbit plush is extremely adorable. Whether or not you plan to see the movie is largely irrelevant because this is one cute bunny plush. Plus, if you’ve always dreamed of having a toy that speaks with James Corden’s voice, your quest is at an end. You can order the Peter Rabbit plush and accessories right here. The full lineup includes:

• Peter Rabbit, $22

• Peter Rabbit Jean Jacket, $12.50

• Peter Rabbit Sleeper, $10.50

• Peter Rabbit 5-in-1 Phrases, $7

The jean jacket and sleeper are also impossibly cute aren’t they?

You can check out the official descriptions of the Peter Rabbit collection and the film below.

“The mischievous Peter Rabbit hops into Build-A-Bear Workshop for the first time ever! Beloved by generations of fans, this adorable furry friend loves nothing more than a good adventure. Plus, you can make Peter Rabbit the hippest hopper around by adding his signature outfit and 5-in-1 phrases to this special movie-edition bunny. Make today a good hare day and add Peter Rabbit to your collection!“

“Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.“

