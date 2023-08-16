Warrior Nun Producer Announces Series Will Continue With a Movie Trilogy

Back in July, Warrior Nun series showrunner Simon Barry revealed on social media that the fan-favorite Netflix series had been saved despite being cancelled by Netflix and while Barry offered no concrete details at the time, he teased that there would be an August announcement with more information about that return. Well, it's August and now, those details are finally here. On Tuesday, executive producer Dean English shared in a video that Warrior Nun will return to conclude as a trilogy of feature films.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, trilogy of feature films. Three," English said. "One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?' The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

English also let fans know that they could sign up for an "email hotline so that they could get announcements of "all the major developments as we go forward". English's announcement also did not include any mentions of Netflix or how the films would be released so while this update does offer some clarity on what is being planned for the series, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

What is Warrior Nun About?

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her.

The series also stars Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

There Have Been Plans for Multiple Seasons of Warrior Nun From the Start

Barry had previously indicated that he was hopeful for several seasons of the series.

"I definitely have thoughts," showrunner Simon Barry told Inverse in a previous interview. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So, we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry continued. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

What do you think about the Warrior Nun update? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.