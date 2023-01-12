Warrior Nun Fans Scramble to Find New Home for Cancelled Netflix Series

Warrior Nun fans are scrambling to help raise awareness around the show as it looks for a new streaming home. Netflix made the decision to cancel the series after Season 2. Despite some strong performance among key metrics, somethimes the business side of streaming is a bit murky. Fans are hoping the show can be like Tuca & Bertie or Minx over at Starz now after getting cancelled by HBO Max. It feels like there's a long road ahead. But, more and more success stories are popping up all over the landscape. Warrior Nun waits on the sideline for some kind of company to realize the potential of this series. Check out some of the best reactions down below!

Here's Netflix's synopsis for Warrior Nun: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

