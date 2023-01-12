Warrior Nun Fans Scramble to Find New Home for Cancelled Netflix Series
Warrior Nun fans are scrambling to help raise awareness around the show as it looks for a new streaming home. Netflix made the decision to cancel the series after Season 2. Despite some strong performance among key metrics, somethimes the business side of streaming is a bit murky. Fans are hoping the show can be like Tuca & Bertie or Minx over at Starz now after getting cancelled by HBO Max. It feels like there's a long road ahead. But, more and more success stories are popping up all over the landscape. Warrior Nun waits on the sideline for some kind of company to realize the potential of this series. Check out some of the best reactions down below!
Here's Netflix's synopsis for Warrior Nun: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."
hey there showing up again to remind you to check this up! we're looking for a new home to give this story a future ‼️— val (@puflyx) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/rUKnFIsEoH
Who will pick up the show? Let us know in the comments down below!
Miss them so much
prevnext
We just want them back!!— Vicky (@Vicky_If1) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/0UE2KOzLCK
Move that bus
prevnext
In this home or the next ⚔️
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/IZqEuuM36h— ꜱɪꜱᴛᴇʀ ꜱᴇᴀᴡᴇᴇᴅ (@bravelittlvoice) January 12, 2023
Have fanbase, will travel
prevnext
Where this show goes we go!! 🔥 #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun— Angie | ⚔️ (@AngieR0) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME pic.twitter.com/cjjMin8h7L
Appealing to Prime Video
prevnext
hello @PrimeVideo hope you can hear our voice again in the worldwide trend we want to #savewarriornun we want WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME we deserve to be noticed and our show deserve to be saved with more seasons we will really appreciate this, thank you!! pic.twitter.com/K5ZRpXOT7p— Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 12, 2023
Massive numbers
prevnext
⚠️ WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME ⚠️— Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 12, 2023
we no officially no.25 worldwide trend with more than 13k tweet just in 40mins HALO-BEARERS this is so hottttt. @PrimeVideo #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/DDFMaPbT5X
Instagram presence
prevnext
⚠️INSTAGRAM PRESENCE⚠️
Hi everyone, to make sure that we are heard as much as possible we need to expend out presence beyond twitter and on other social media platform. Here is a guideline on how to do it on insta.— OLI 🇨🇵 (@MoonWorld17) January 12, 2023
-- WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun -- pic.twitter.com/pwA0DUcQYn
Rallying the troops
prevnext
Come on #HaloBearers we can do it! WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/8ArIMCrgmX— DennisD (@DennisDelgado01) January 12, 2023
At this point, we're hoping!
prev
This can't be end of their story, we will find— Mehriban in every life (@Mehriban_97) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME#SAVEWARRIORNUN pic.twitter.com/5RcRqxE4jj