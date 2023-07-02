Warrior Nun Creator Teases August Announcement for Series Return

Last week, fans of Netflix's Warrior Nun got the news that they had been working tirelessly to secure. Series showrunner Simon Barry revealed on social media that the fan-favorite series will be coming back despite having been cancelled by the streamer late last year — though details on Warrior Nun's return haven't yet been shared. Now, however, we have a little bit better of an idea of at least when we'll know more about what's next for the series. Thanks to a new tease from Barry, it appears we'll be getting an August announcement about Warrior Nun's return.

On Twitter, Barry shared a link to the web site warriornunsaved.com and clicking on the link takes users to a landing page featuring a countdown and a sign up for updates. The countdown is counting down to Tuesday, August 15th.

Home | Warrior Nun Saved https://t.co/u9jeRdnchX — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) July 2, 2023

What is Warrior Nun About?

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her.

The series also stars Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

There Have Been Plans for Multiple Seasons of Warrior Nun From the Start

Barry had previously indicated that he was hopeful for several seasons of the series.

"I definitely have thoughts," showrunner Simon Barry told Inverse in a previous interview. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So, we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry continued. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

Warrior Nun Fans Have Been Vocal About Wanting to Save the Series

Even before Netflix definitively cancelled Warrior Nun, fans of the series — who call themselves "Halo Bearers" in honor of the show — have campaigned for saving it, either by directly getting it renewed by Netflix or by finding it a home on another streamer or network. Fan effort is something that Barry even referenced in his announcement about the show's salvation.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and it's going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved," he wrote.

