Pixar's Up Kevin and Babies Pack Revealed by Mattel

Pixar's Up is one of the studio's more beloved films and a major reason for that is the lovable character of Kevin, the ever-elusive rare bird who manages to evade Charles Muntz and his forces throughout most of the film. Thankfully when she does need help Kevin gets it in the form of Carl and Russell, and now you can add Kevin and her three babies to your toy collection thanks to Mattel's newest reveal. The Kevin & Babies Pack will feature Kevin, her three adorable babies, and some chocolate for everyone to snack on, and will be available on Mattel Creations on Thursday, July 22nd at 9 AM PST.

Kevin has movable joints and a design straight out of the movie, and from the photos (which you can check out starting on the next slide) it seems the points of movement are at the head, the mouth, the wings, and the legs, and the legs feature several points of movement. You can even move the mouth enough to have Kevin holding the chocolate bar. As for the babies, each of them features unique expressions and a half-eaten chocolate bar that will take fans back to several enjoyable moments in the film.

You can check out the figure up-close starting on the next slide and you can find the official description below.

Pixar UP: Kevin & Babies Pack

"This special collectors’ pack is a real find for Pixar fans & collectors of all ages – featuring the elusive tropical bird Kevin and her 3 babies from Disney and Pixar’s Up. Going beyond the expected, the collectible figure has been designed with incredible precision using insights from one of the character designers, Alberto Lozano. Kevin’s three offspring are a small, fuzzier version of their mama bird. With Kevin’s movable joints and authentic design – and even the three babies with individual expressions, and a chocolate bar stolen from Russell – fans will find their most high-flying dreams come true. Create a display inside or outside the deluxe window box – it comes with a reversible background and a collectable concept art card with an additional fun fact from the creators. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $40."

What do you think of the new figure? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!