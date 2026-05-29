Pluto TV Reveals June 2026 Line-Up Of 392 New Movies & TV Series

With May coming to an end, it’s time for summer to get into full swing and while June will be here in just a few more days, it isn’t just pool time, vacation, and summer movie season that is upon us. It’s also a whole new month of content on various streaming platforms. And while both paid and free streamers have been rolling out their lists of what’s coming in terms of television series and movies, when it comes to new additions Pluto TV might just have the biggest “coming soon” list for June of them all. The streamer just unveiled its upcoming new arrivals, revealing a massive nearly 400 movies and series that will be free to stream next month.
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The bulk of what is coming to Pluto TV in June falls in the movie category and there’s a wide variety offerings. The first three films in the Spy Kids franchise arrives on June 1st, as does several Mission: Impossible movies, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. There are also two new television series arriving on the platform as well. With nearly 400 new movies and shows coming, June is going to be a stacked month so check out the full list for yourself below and make your streaming plans now! Please note that Pluto’s new additions arrive on June 1st unless otherwise noted.
TV Series
Everwood The beloved drama following a celebrated New York neurosurgeon who uproots his family for a fresh start in a small Colorado mountain town after his wife’s sudden death. Four seasons, 89 episodes.
Major Crimes The six-season successor to The Closer, starring Mary McDonnell as the head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division navigating a justice system where securing convictions depends as much on strategy as traditional police work. Six seasons, 105 episodes.
Action & Adventure
Air Force One
Assassin Club
Ben-Hur (2016)
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon
The Big Hit
Braveheart
Cliffhanger
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Days of Thunder
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Face/Off
Flight of the Intruder
Four Brothers
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Fury
Gladiator
Hamburger Hill
Hollywood Homicide
Homefront
In Too Deep
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol
One More Shot
Paid in Full (2002)
The Professional
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Rogue Warfare
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
Safe (2012)
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
The Score
Shaft
Sheroes
Shooter (2007)
The Grey
Top Gun: Maverick
Triple 9
We Were Soldiers
XXX: State of the Union
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
10 Cloverfield Lane
The 6th Day
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aeon Flux
Arrival (2016)
Attack the Block
Beowulf (2007)
Bumblebee (2018)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Congo
Deep Impact
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Equilibrium
The Fifth Element
Galaxy Quest
Gemini Man
The Goonies
Gremlins
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hellboy (2019)
Infinite
The Last Airbender (2010)
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Minority Report
The Phantom
The Running Man (1987)
The Saint
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sonic the Hedgehog
Southland Tales
Stardust
Super 8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
Total Recall
Transformers
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
War of the Worlds (2005)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
Drama
54
After Yang
Aftersun
The Aviator (2004)
C’mon C’mon
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cold Mountain
The Crying Game
Dead Man Walking
Doubt
Dreamland
Extraordinary Measures
Fences
The Fighter
First Reformed
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight
Forrest Gump
Girl, Interrupted
Good Will Hunting
The Impossible
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Lean on Pete
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Losing Isaiah
Love & Mercy
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
A Mighty Heart
Minari
Nobody’s Fool (1995)
Ordinary People
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Regarding Henry
Rounders
Seabiscuit
Selma
A Single Man
Terms of Endearment
An Unfinished Life
Waves
The Whale
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
You Can Count on Me
Crime & Thrillers
Along Came a Spider
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bound
Boyz n the Hood
Changing Lanes
Clear and Present Danger
Cop Land
Disturbia
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Fatal Attraction
The Firm
The Gambler (2014)
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
Gone Baby Gone
The Hunt for Red October
Hustle & Flow
Identity (2003)
Internal Affairs
I Saw the TV Glow
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kiss the Girls
Lawless
The Manchurian Candidate
Men (2022)
Next of Kin
Nick of Time
No Country for Old Men
Patriot Games
Pulp Fiction
Revolver (2005)
Road to Perdition
Runaway Jury
Seven Psychopaths
The Sum of All Fears
Switchback
The Tailor of Panama
There Will Be Blood
Uncut Gems
The Untouchables
WarGames (1983)
We Own the Night
Witness
The Yards
Comedy
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
A.C.O.D.
Adventureland
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Bebe’s Kids
Big
The Big Short
Blades of Glory
Blazing Saddles
Bewitched (2005)
Billboard Dad
Click (2006)
Clue
Coneheads
Daddy Day Care
Daddy’s Home
The Dictator
Dinner for Schmucks
The Disaster Artist
Eddie Murphy Raw
Election
Encino Man
EuroTrip
Everybody Wants Some!!
Evolution
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Good Burger
Grumpy Old Men
Grumpier Old Men
Guess Who
The Guilt Trip
Harlem Nights
Here Comes the Boom
Hot Rod
The House Bunny
In & Out
Jawbreaker (1999)
Kinky Boots
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Vegas
The Longest Yard (2005)
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Too
The Love Guru
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Multiplicity
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult
Obvious Child
Old School
Orange County
Road Trip
RV (2006)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
School of Rock
She’s the Man
Snack Shack
So I Married an Axe Murderer
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Spaceballs
Summer Rental
Summer School
Swiss Army Man
Team America: World Police
Teen Wolf (1985)
Tropic Thunder
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Chicks
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wood
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
Romance & Musical
40 Days and 40 Nights
About Last Night (1986)
Alfie (2004)
Almost Famous
America’s Sweethearts
American Gigolo
The Beautician and the Beast
Bewitched (2005)
Boomerang
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Center Stage
Chicago
Dicks: The Musical
The Doors
Down to Earth
Dreamgirls
The Duchess
Elizabethtown
Ella Enchanted
The English Patient
Failure to Launch
Finding Neverland
Florence Foster Jenkins
Footloose (1984)
Forces of Nature
G.I. Blues
Grease
Grease 2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I.Q.
Indecent Proposal
Jersey Girl
Julie & Julia
Just Like Heaven
Laggies
Letters to Juliet
The Mexican
Morning Glory (2010)
Muriel’s Wedding
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
New York Minute
No Strings Attached
An Officer and a Gentleman
On the Come Up
Passport to Paris
Pitch Perfect 2
Popeye
Pretty in Pink
Purple Rain
Rachel Getting Married
Rocketman (2019)
The Romantics
Runaway Bride (1999)
Sabrina (1954)
Sabrina (1995)
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
Save the Last Dance 2
Serendipity
Shakespeare in Love
Shall We Dance? (2004)
Some Kind of Wonderful
Staying Alive
Strictly Ballroom
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Terminal
Titanic
Top Five
Vanilla Sky
A Walk on the Moon
What If
What Women Want
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Classics & Westerns
Ace in the Hole
Artists and Models
Barefoot in the Park
Geronimo: An American Legend
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Indiscreet (1958)
Little Big Man
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
The Odd Couple
Once Upon a Time in the West
Paper Moon
Pardners
A Place in the Sun
Samson and Delilah
The Shootist
The Sons of Katie Elder
Star Spangled Girl
Sunset Boulevard
The Ten Commandments (1956)
Texas Rangers
To Catch a Thief
True Grit (2010)
When Worlds Collide
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Kids & Family
The Adventures of Tintin
Billboard Dad
Harriet the Spy
Hugo
It Takes Two
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Little Prince (2016)
Mousehunt
New York Minute
Passport to Paris
Rumble
Secret Headquarters
Small Soldiers
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Switching Goals
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