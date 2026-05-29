Pluto TV Reveals June 2026 Line-Up Of 392 New Movies & TV Series

With May coming to an end, it’s time for summer to get into full swing and while June will be here in just a few more days, it isn’t just pool time, vacation, and summer movie season that is upon us. It’s also a whole new month of content on various streaming platforms. And while both paid and free streamers have been rolling out their lists of what’s coming in terms of television series and movies, when it comes to new additions Pluto TV might just have the biggest “coming soon” list for June of them all. The streamer just unveiled its upcoming new arrivals, revealing a massive nearly 400 movies and series that will be free to stream next month.

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The bulk of what is coming to Pluto TV in June falls in the movie category and there’s a wide variety offerings. The first three films in the Spy Kids franchise arrives on June 1st, as does several Mission: Impossible movies, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. There are also two new television series arriving on the platform as well. With nearly 400 new movies and shows coming, June is going to be a stacked month so check out the full list for yourself below and make your streaming plans now! Please note that Pluto’s new additions arrive on June 1st unless otherwise noted.

TV Series

Everwood The beloved drama following a celebrated New York neurosurgeon who uproots his family for a fresh start in a small Colorado mountain town after his wife’s sudden death. Four seasons, 89 episodes.

Major Crimes The six-season successor to The Closer, starring Mary McDonnell as the head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division navigating a justice system where securing convictions depends as much on strategy as traditional police work. Six seasons, 105 episodes.

Action & Adventure

Air Force One

Assassin Club

Ben-Hur (2016)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon

The Big Hit

Braveheart

Cliffhanger

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Days of Thunder

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Face/Off

Flight of the Intruder

Four Brothers

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Fury

Gladiator

Hamburger Hill

Hollywood Homicide

Homefront

In Too Deep

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

One More Shot

Paid in Full (2002)

The Professional

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Rogue Warfare

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Safe (2012)

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

The Score

Shaft

Sheroes

Shooter (2007)

The Grey

Top Gun: Maverick

Triple 9

We Were Soldiers

XXX: State of the Union

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

10 Cloverfield Lane

The 6th Day

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aeon Flux

Arrival (2016)

Attack the Block

Beowulf (2007)

Bumblebee (2018)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Congo

Deep Impact

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Equilibrium

The Fifth Element

Galaxy Quest

Gemini Man

The Goonies

Gremlins

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hellboy (2019)

Infinite

The Last Airbender (2010)

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Minority Report

The Phantom

The Running Man (1987)

The Saint

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sonic the Hedgehog

Southland Tales

Stardust

Super 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

Total Recall

Transformers

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

War of the Worlds (2005)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Drama

54

After Yang

Aftersun

The Aviator (2004)

C’mon C’mon

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cold Mountain

The Crying Game

Dead Man Walking

Doubt

Dreamland

Extraordinary Measures

Fences

The Fighter

First Reformed

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Forrest Gump

Girl, Interrupted

Good Will Hunting

The Impossible

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Lean on Pete

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Losing Isaiah

Love & Mercy

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

A Mighty Heart

Minari

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Ordinary People

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Regarding Henry

Rounders

Seabiscuit

Selma

A Single Man

Terms of Endearment

An Unfinished Life

Waves

The Whale

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

You Can Count on Me

Crime & Thrillers

Along Came a Spider

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bound

Boyz n the Hood

Changing Lanes

Clear and Present Danger

Cop Land

Disturbia

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fatal Attraction

The Firm

The Gambler (2014)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

Gone Baby Gone

The Hunt for Red October

Hustle & Flow

Identity (2003)

Internal Affairs

I Saw the TV Glow

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kiss the Girls

Lawless

The Manchurian Candidate

Men (2022)

Next of Kin

Nick of Time

No Country for Old Men

Patriot Games

Pulp Fiction

Revolver (2005)

Road to Perdition

Runaway Jury

Seven Psychopaths

The Sum of All Fears

Switchback

The Tailor of Panama

There Will Be Blood

Uncut Gems

The Untouchables

WarGames (1983)

We Own the Night

Witness

The Yards

Comedy

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Bebe’s Kids

Big

The Big Short

Blades of Glory

Blazing Saddles

Bewitched (2005)

Billboard Dad

Click (2006)

Clue

Coneheads

Daddy Day Care

Daddy’s Home

The Dictator

Dinner for Schmucks

The Disaster Artist

Eddie Murphy Raw

Election

Encino Man

EuroTrip

Everybody Wants Some!!

Evolution

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Good Burger

Grumpy Old Men

Grumpier Old Men

Guess Who

The Guilt Trip

Harlem Nights

Here Comes the Boom

Hot Rod

The House Bunny

In & Out

Jawbreaker (1999)

Kinky Boots

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Vegas

The Longest Yard (2005)

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Too

The Love Guru

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Multiplicity

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult

Obvious Child

Old School

Orange County

Road Trip

RV (2006)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

School of Rock

She’s the Man

Snack Shack

So I Married an Axe Murderer

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Spaceballs

Summer Rental

Summer School

Swiss Army Man

Team America: World Police

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tropic Thunder

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Chicks

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wood

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Romance & Musical

40 Days and 40 Nights

About Last Night (1986)

Alfie (2004)

Almost Famous

America’s Sweethearts

American Gigolo

The Beautician and the Beast

Bewitched (2005)

Boomerang

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Center Stage

Chicago

Dicks: The Musical

The Doors

Down to Earth

Dreamgirls

The Duchess

Elizabethtown

Ella Enchanted

The English Patient

Failure to Launch

Finding Neverland

Florence Foster Jenkins

Footloose (1984)

Forces of Nature

G.I. Blues

Grease

Grease 2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I.Q.

Indecent Proposal

Jersey Girl

Julie & Julia

Just Like Heaven

Laggies

Letters to Juliet

The Mexican

Morning Glory (2010)

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

New York Minute

No Strings Attached

An Officer and a Gentleman

On the Come Up

Passport to Paris

Pitch Perfect 2

Popeye

Pretty in Pink

Purple Rain

Rachel Getting Married

Rocketman (2019)

The Romantics

Runaway Bride (1999)

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

Save the Last Dance 2

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Terminal

Titanic

Top Five

Vanilla Sky

A Walk on the Moon

What If

What Women Want

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Classics & Westerns

Ace in the Hole

Artists and Models

Barefoot in the Park

Geronimo: An American Legend

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Indiscreet (1958)

Little Big Man

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Odd Couple

Once Upon a Time in the West

Paper Moon

Pardners

A Place in the Sun

Samson and Delilah

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

Star Spangled Girl

Sunset Boulevard

The Ten Commandments (1956)

Texas Rangers

To Catch a Thief

True Grit (2010)

When Worlds Collide

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Kids & Family

The Adventures of Tintin

Billboard Dad

Harriet the Spy

Hugo

It Takes Two

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

The Little Prince (2016)

Mousehunt

New York Minute

Passport to Paris

Rumble

Secret Headquarters

Small Soldiers

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Switching Goals

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