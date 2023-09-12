Talk to Me Gets Home Video Release in Time for Halloween

One of the biggest breakout hits in the world of horror this year was A24's Talk to Me, as it earned impressive reactions from a majority of critics, as well as turned in promising numbers at the box office. Having been released in the middle of the summer, it might not have been the type of film certain audiences were looking to check out in order to beat the heat, but the frightening experience is confirmed to be landing on home video in just a few weeks, surely making it a popular title that fans will be checking out for the spooky season. Talk to Me will be landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3rd.

The film is described, "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou."

The movie stars Sophie Wilde (The Portable Door, TV's Eden, You Don't Know Me), Alexandra Jensen Beat, (TV's My Life Is Murder, The Messenger), Joe Bird Rabbit, (TV's First Day), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings franchise, War of the Worlds, The Thin Red Line).

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Audio Commentary with Cowriter-Director Danny Philippou and Director Michael Philippou

"In the Grip of Terror" Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Talk to Me Q&A with Filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou (Amazon Exclusive)



Confirming just how much excitement there was around the premise and how effective the movie was, A24 announced that a sequel, Talk 2 Me, was moving forward.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny shared with The Hollywood Reporter about a sequel. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

Michael added, "I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate."

Talk to Me is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3rd.

