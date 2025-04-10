This Horror Movie Was Almost Impossible to Watch for Years, And Now It’s Streaming

One of the most chilling and unique horror films of the 2000s has been incredibly difficult to track down for the better part of two decades. The Poughkeepsie Tapes, from director John Erick Dowdle, is a pseudo-documentary horror film that weaves together a terrifying serial killer story using interviews and footage from his victims. The film has a lot of fans in the horror community, but has had trouble actually finding a bigger audience since its debut in 2007. Fortunately, that changed this month.

After a festival debut in 2007, The Poughkeepsie Tapes was supposed to have a wide theatrical release in February 2008, but was mysteriously pulled from the release schedule. Six years later, in 2014, the film was made available on-demand through DirecTV, only to be pulled down shortly after its release. Scream Factory released it as a Blu-ray and DVD in 2017, and that has been the only consistent way to access the film.

In what has been a massive surprise to horror fans, The Poughkeepsie Tapes popped up on Prime Video this month. You can now stream the usually hard-to-find horror film with an Amazon Prime subscription, making it the most accessible the movie has ever been.

Of course, there’s no telling how long this streaming stint with will last, given that streaming is inherently unpredictable in nature. For all we know, The Poughkeepsie Tapes could be available on Prime Video for a month or two before disappearing again.

If this is a movie you love, or simply want to have it on hand to show friends, it’s worth owning as part of your personal collection. After all, digital movies can be scrubbed without warning, but physical media is yours forever. You can purchase your own copy of The Poughkeepsie Tapes here.

