Power Outage at US National Archive Has National Treasure Fans Going Nuts

The power at the National Archives went out earlier today and as fate would have it, the internet instantly thought someone had lept into action and enacted a plan to steal the Declaration of Independence. Thanks Nic Cage! It’s believed the power outage is a result of flash flooding in the immediate area today, eventually leading to the closure of the National Archives Building. Have no fear, however, the entity’s official Twitter account posted shortly after the outage saying that some of the nation’s most historical documents — including the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights — were all safe from immediate harm.

Due to a power outage, the National Archives Museum and the Research Room at the downtown Washington, DC, location are currently closed to the public. Please check our website https://t.co/vD19U0lihE for any updates on our status. — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) July 8, 2019

Twitter user Josh Billinson was quick to share a screenshot of the tweet alongside an image of a now-infamous National Treasure meme where Cage’s character reveals his plans for the movie.

“IT’S HAPPENING,” Billinson tweeted.

Another DC local took to the microblogging platform to ask if anyone’s seen Nic Cage as of late.

anyone seen nic cage recently https://t.co/2QAjTyLg1e — Steven Rich (@dataeditor) July 8, 2019

Director John Turteltaub was in the director’s chair for both National Treasure films and most recently directed The Meg with Jason Statham, Rainn Wilson, and the like. When we asked him last year if a third National Treasure film was in the works, the filmmaker admitted that there wasn’t anything planned, even though everyone involved with the previous two movies seems to be interested in returning.

“It’s a no,” Turteltaub said. “I would love there to be. Nic is like, in wardrobe right now. Jerry Bruckheimer is ready to go. We would love to do.”

In order to get National Treasure 3 made, someone will have to “come up with about 80 million dollars to have it made,” the director says.

Disney chief Bob Iger reiterated the same sentiment earlier this year during an investors event, where he admitted that National Treasure 3 has yet to receive a green light from Walt Disney Studios.

