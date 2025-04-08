Predator: Killer of Killers Movie Reveals First Trailer, Release Date

Since Prey injected new life into the Predator franchise back in 2022, the anticipation for the next chapter in the series has never been higher. The upcoming Predator: Badlands is set to mark the next live-action movie in the series, with director Dan Trachtenberg returning behind the camera. Rumors have swirled previously that in addition to Badlands, an animated Predator project was also on the horizon and now an official first look has landed confirming this movie’s existence. Predator: Killer of Killers will break into new territory for the series, putting the intergalactic hunter in a series of different locales and time periods. Check out the first trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers not only confirms the existence of the animated anthology but also reveals the different time periods that fans will get to see in the film. Confirmed time periods that will include the Predator in this new movie appear to be feudal Japan, Norse Vikings, and even a showdown during World War II. Footage from the movie reveals the Predator spaceships flying alongside WWII fighter jets, and even some gnarly fights with samurai. Predator: Killer of Killers arrives on June 6 only on Hulu (where the rest of the franchise is streaming).

Play video

Predator fans have long been asking to see the franchise’s main creature take down humans in different settings, especially since the implication has long been that they’ve come to Earth for their ritual hunts for centuries. As far back as 2010’s Predators, when one human fought a Predator with a katana in high grass, the desire to see samurai fighting a Predator has long been a talking point. The addition of that with two other unique eras offer a deeper look at how different cultures react to the creature, along with how they may have evolved over the years.

The arrival of Predator: Killer of Killers in just two months on Hulu will no doubt satisfy fans not only who have had a desire to see a story like this play out in the franchise but also keep them ready for Predator: Badlands. The next live-action movie in the series will debut in theaters on November 7th, some five months after Killer of Killers makes its streaming debut and seven years after the last theatrically release Predator film.

The official description for Predator: Killer of Killers reads: “The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director (the pair previously collaborated on Prey). The film is written by Micho Robert Rutare and story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.