Predator Fired Another Action Movie Legend From Playing Its Biggest Role

Before becoming a global action star, Jean-Claude Van Damme nearly played one of science fiction’s most iconic movie monsters. Long before the Bloodsport actor became known for his signature splits and martial arts prowess, he was cast as the original creature in John McTiernan’s 1987 classic Predator. This casting, which could have dramatically altered both the film and Van Damme’s career trajectory, ended in what might be Hollywood’s most disputed firing. That’s because the Belgian martial artist’s brief time on the Predator set remains one of cinema’s most fascinating “what if” scenarios, with at least six different accounts of exactly why and how Van Damme departed the production before filming was completed.

When Van Damme was cast in Predator, he was virtually unknown in Hollywood. His only significant credit was playing a Russian villain in the 1986 martial arts film No Retreat, No Surrender, and he was eager for a breakthrough role. As casting director Jackie Burch told The Hollywood Reporter, “Jean-Claude Van Damme was someone who used to constantly come into my office, jumping up in the air, showing me his moves, begging me for work.” She finally recommended him to producer Joel Silver, impressed by his exceptional physical abilities: “He’d be great as the Predator because no one moves like him.”

The original Predator design was drastically different from the imposing mandible-faced creature that would eventually appear on screen. Initial concepts envisioned a more insect-like alien with a wiry exoskeleton, an agile stalker that would move stealthily through the jungle canopy. Van Damme’s extraordinary agility and martial arts background made him perfect for this interpretation. As he recalled, “They made me run around the studio and I jumped like a dancer. [They said], ‘This guy can jump very high.’ He’s in.”

However, reality quickly diverged from Van Damme’s expectations. Rather than the “tight leotard with half-human, half-animal makeup” he anticipated, he found himself encased in a full rubber suit that severely restricted his movement and vision. “My head was in the neck. My hands were in the forearms, and there were cables [attached to my fingers to move the creature’s head and jaws]. My feet were in his calves, so I was on stilts. It was a disgusting outfit,” Van Damme explained. These restrictions made it nearly impossible for him to showcase the very skills that got him hired.

What’s The Truth Behind Van Damme’s Departure From Predator?

The circumstances of Van Damme’s departure from Predator have become something of a Hollywood legend, with multiple contradictory accounts from those involved. According to Van Damme himself, the breaking point came when producer Joel Silver asked him to perform a stunt he believed was too dangerous. “When Joel asked me to jump, I knew it was gonna be a bad one. I said, ‘This is impossible, Joel. I think we’re gonna have a problem,’” Van Damme recalled. In his version of events, his refusal led to his dismissal, with his stunt double subsequently getting injured performing the same action.

Others involved with the production tell entirely different stories. Bill Duke, who played Mac in the film, claimed Van Damme was fired after repeatedly passing out from heat exhaustion in the sweltering jungle conditions while wearing the uncomfortable suit. Second unit director Craig Baxley provided yet another account, stating that Van Damme was fired after destroying an expensive creature head in frustration. Richard Chaves, who played Poncho, suggested the dismissal came after Fox executives saw early footage and hated the original creature design. As for producer John Davis, he says Van Damme was too short, stating “He was the original Predator until we realized the Predator couldn’t be five-foot-six.” Finally, director McTiernan, in an interview with MovieFone, claims he never even shot any scene with Van Damme and the actor wasn’t interested in the role from the very start.

Whatever the true reason, the outcome was the same: Van Damme departed the project, the original Predator design was scrapped, and special effects legend Stan Winston was brought in to create the now-iconic creature we know today. Kevin Peter Hall, standing over seven feet tall, replaced Van Damme in the redesigned suit, fundamentally changing both the look and movement style of the alien hunter.

The fallout from Van Damme’s brief time on Predator proved unexpectedly beneficial for all parties involved. For the film itself, Winston’s redesign created one of cinema’s most memorable and terrifying extraterrestrial antagonists. The mandible-jawed, dreadlocked hunter became instantly iconic, spawning a franchise that continues to this day.

For Van Damme, what initially seemed like a career setback quickly transformed into his big break. Shortly after leaving Predator, he was cast in Bloodsport, the film that would launch him to international stardom when it was released in February 1988. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, he became one of action cinema’s biggest stars, headlining films like Kickboxer, Universal Soldier, and Timecop. Had he remained in the Predator suit, his martial arts skills and charisma might have remained hidden from audiences for years. What do you think really happened at the Predator set? Why did Van Damme exit the movie? Share your opinion in the comments!

