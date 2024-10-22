Predator: Badlands Gets Official Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the next installment in the Predator franchise, will land in theaters next year. There was renewed interest in all things Predator following the release of 2022’s Prey, with 20th Century Studios giving director Dan Trachtenberg the keys to the kingdom to develop even more projects. One of those projects is Predator: Badlands, and while not much is known about the upcoming film, we at least know when it will come out. Marvel Studios pulled Blade from its 2025 calendar, and with its November 7, 2025 date now open, Predator: Badlands has slid into that vacant spot.

Prey was a 2022 Predator movie that Disney/20th Century Studios chose to release exclusively on Hulu, instead of in theaters. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Prey was a prequel in the Predator timeline and took place in the past. Amber Midthunder starred as Naru, a young Comanche woman who rose up to protect her tribe from the violent Predator stalking them. It appears 20th Century Studios decided to change course and release Predator: Badlands in theaters, and with a November 2025 release date now set, the movie will be upon us before we know it. In addition to Predator: Badlands, 20th Century gave a green light to Prey 2, a direct sequel to Trachtenberg’s film from a couple of years ago. Star Amber Midthunder could potentially return for the Prey sequel, though she’d be the first actor to reprise their role in multiple Predator films.

Image credit: 20th century studios

Predator: Badlands reportedly began filming in New Zealand back in August, with the film rumored to take place in the future. The first Predator movie was directed by John McTiernan and debuted in 1987, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers headlining the cast. There have been six total Predator films, including the Alien crossovers, Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator 2.

A report from over the summer stated Elle Fanning is in talks to join the cast of Badlands. According to reports earlier this year, Badlands is just one of many Predator projects in various stages of development, with Trachtenberg taking on a creative leadership role for the franchise’s future. Fanning can next be seen in the final season of The Great, her Hulu series, as well as A Complete Unknown, the Timothee Chalamet biopic of folk singer Bob Dylan.

Prey scored six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Television Movie, and earned a win for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special.