How to Watch the Predator Movies in Order (And Where to Stream)

If it bleeds, we can stream it. With Disney’s 20th Century Studios setting Predator: Badlands — director Dan Trachtenberg’s followup to Prey — and a second, secret Predator movie for 2025, fans may be on the hunt for the rest of the movies in the franchise that began with commando Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) going to war against a tribal alien hunter in a Central American jungle in 1987’s Predator.

The Predator series has spanned five films to date (seven if you include the crossovers Alien vs. Predator and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem). They include the 1990 loose sequel Predator 2; a standalone sequel, 2010’s Predators; an interquel, 2018’s The Predator; and, finally, a Predator prequel, 2022’s Prey.

Below, read on to find out how to watch the Predator movies in order, and then reference our guide to stream the Alien movies in order, including 2024’s Alien: Romulus.



How to watch the Predator series in order



Prey (2022)

Set 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche woman, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who stalks, and ultimately confronts, a highly evolved alien predator (Dane DiLiegro) with a technically advanced arsenal.



You can stream Prey on Hulu.



Predator (1987)

Deep in the jungle, several bodies have been discovered skinned and hanging from trees — although who or what could have done this is a mystery. Military covert specialist Dutch (Schwarzenegger) and his team are called in to eliminate the threat, but once in the heart of the menacing jungle, they discover something far worse than they could ever have imagined — the Predator — an alien which has come to earth with cloaking technology, extensive combat skills and a desire to hunt humans for sport.



You can stream Predator on Hulu.

Predator 2 (1990)

In the urban jungle of Los Angeles, detective-lieutenant Mike Harrigan’s (Danny Glover) police force is at war with drug lords and gangs. But just as Harrigan admits he’s losing the fight, one by one, gang lords are killed by a mysterious, fierce adversary with almost supernatural powers: the Predator. Before long, the vicious creature begins to hunt the hunters — Harrigan’s men. Now, Harrigan doesn’t just want to bring the creature in… he wants to bring it down in director Stephen Hopkins’ action-packed seque

You can stream Predator 2 on Hulu.



Alien vs. Predator (2004)

An environmental technician (Sanaa Lathan) partners with a doomed Predator, becoming a “hunter” when her team of explorers is caught between rampaging aliens and the ruthless predators who “seeded” them for a coming of age rite in an ancient, automated pyramid beneath the hostile antarctic surface.



You can stream Alien vs. Predator on Hulu.



Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

The deadly conflict between the Yautja and Xenomorphs continues in Colorado. When an injured Predator crew crashes in a rural wooded area of Colorado, Alien/Predator hybrid creatures escape the ship and plant Predalien embryos in everyone they encounter. Can Sheriff Eddie Morales (John Ortiz) and local residents stop the extinction of humankind? You can stream Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem on Hulu.



Predators (2010)

Robert Rodriguez presents Predators, a bold new chapter in the Predator universe. Adrien Brody stars as Royce, a mercenary who reluctantly leads a group of elite warriors in a mysterious mission on an alien planet. Except for a disgraced physician (Topher Grace), they are all coldblooded killers – mercenaries, mobsters, convicts and death squad members – human “predators.” But when they begin to be systematically hunted and eliminated by a new predator breed, it becomes clear that suddenly, they are the prey.



You can stream Predators on Hulu.



The Predator (2018)

The hunt has evolved in the terrifying next chapter of the Predator series from director Shane Black (Iron Man 3). Now, the most lethal hunters in the universe have been genetically upgraded to be stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before…and only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.



You can stream The Predator on Hulu.



