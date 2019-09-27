Prey Star Amber Midthunder Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Amber Midthunder may have won over both fans and critics with her starring role in the latest film in the Predator franchise, but the Prey star has another franchise she'd like to be a part of. Speaking with Variety at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Midthunder revealed that she'd like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explain that she's a big fan of the Marvel movies and a big fan of the MCU.

"I'm definitely a big MCU fan. I've always loved the X-Men movies, all the Avengers movies. I've always been a big fan of the MCU," Midthunder said, though when asked about what character she'd like to playin the MCU, she was careful to not say too much, opting to table that for later. "We'll talk about it later."

While Midthunder wants to join the MCU, she's actually no stranger to Marvel beyond simply being a fan. Midthunder previously starred in FX's X-Men series Legion. In that series she played Kerry Loudermilk, a mutant who shared a body with Cary Loudermilk (Bill Irwin). That series ended in 2019 after three seasons, though years later Midthunder shared how much she missed the character and the series.

"I miss it all the time, to be honest. I talk about her often," Midthunder said last year. "I think that whole experience, that character, first of all, was so fun, and I learned about myself that with my work I'm very influenced personally by my characters. I think she was one that at a time came to me and gave me a lot of things that hopefully I still carry but also just the experience of being on Legion nad working with Noah and working with everybody who was there and Dan and Bill Irwin, oh my god, I miss everyone so much. It was lovely."

Is Prey a Predator Prequel?

Prey, the fifth installment of the Predator franchise, does function as a prequel. The film is described: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Are the X-Men in the MCU?

At the moment, the X-Men aren't exactly in the MCU — but we're getting closer. Not only did we get an appearance by Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier (complete in his yellow wheelchair from X-Men: The Animated Series) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There was also the use of the X-Men '97 theme in Ms. Marvel, and Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3. Most recently, the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Jennifer Walters break the fourth wall and confront the mastermind behind Marvel Studios, asking when we'd get the X-Men. She unfortunately did not get an answer.

