Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2025

With January just over a week away, Prime Video is getting started on preparing subscribers for what the first month of 2025 has in store. On Monday, the Amazon streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its lineup over the course of the next month, headlined by a couple of hit 2024 films that will be coming over from rival services.

On January 1st, Prime Video will begin streaming A Quiet Place: Day One, the popular horror prequel that has been available on Paramount+ for the last few months. One day later, on January 2nd, the streamer will add The Fall Guy to its lineup, after the movie departs Peacock.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s January 2025 additions below!

January 1st

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6

Wild Cards S1

A Quiet Place: Day One

American Sniper

Autumn In New York

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Basic

Beauty Shop

Benny & Joon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boogie Nights

Bridesmaids (Unrated)

Captain Phillips

Coffy

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

Do the Right Thing

Dope

Edge of Tomorrow

Fled

Foxy Brown

Hoodlum

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hotel Rwanda

Imitation of Life

In The Heat Of The Night

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Liar Liar

Life as We Know It

Little Nicky

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne

Mississippi Burning

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men

Nicholas Nickleby

Return to Me

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

Scent of a Woman

Some Like It Hot

Something Wild

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Plane

Stomp The Yard

Supernova

Tag

Ted (Unrated)

The Blues Brothers

The Brothers

The Company You Keep

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

The Equalizer

The Great Outdoors

The Grey

The Ides Of March

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai

The LEGO Movie

The Sixth

The Social Network

The Way Back

The Woman in Red

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven

Valmont

Wedding Daze

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Wicker Park

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yentl

January 2nd

The Rig S2

The Fall Guy

January 10th

Focus

January 15th

Monk S1-8

January 16th

The Calendar Killer

Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World

January 17th

Molly Mae: Behind It All

The Liberation

Undercover Party Crasher

January 21st

Blink Twice

January 23rd

Harlem S3

January 26th

Rampage (2018)

January 27th

Tribunal Justice S2

January 30th

You’re Cordially Invited

January 31st

Breach

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Scarface