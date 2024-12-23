Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2025

With January just over a week away, Prime Video is getting started on preparing subscribers for what the first month of 2025 has in store. On Monday, the Amazon streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its lineup over the course of the next month, headlined by a couple of hit 2024 films that will be coming over from rival services.
On January 1st, Prime Video will begin streaming A Quiet Place: Day One, the popular horror prequel that has been available on Paramount+ for the last few months. One day later, on January 2nd, the streamer will add The Fall Guy to its lineup, after the movie departs Peacock.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s January 2025 additions below!
January 1st
How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6
Wild Cards S1
A Quiet Place: Day One
American Sniper
Autumn In New York
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Basic
Beauty Shop
Benny & Joon
Bohemian Rhapsody
Boogie Nights
Bridesmaids (Unrated)
Captain Phillips
Coffy
Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice
Do the Right Thing
Dope
Edge of Tomorrow
Fled
Foxy Brown
Hoodlum
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hotel Rwanda
Imitation of Life
In The Heat Of The Night
Jumping the Broom
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Liar Liar
Life as We Know It
Little Nicky
MacGruber (2010)
Major Payne
Mississippi Burning
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mystery Men
Nicholas Nickleby
Return to Me
Rollerball (2002)
Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition
Scent of a Woman
Some Like It Hot
Something Wild
Something’s Gotta Give
Soul Plane
Stomp The Yard
Supernova
Tag
Ted (Unrated)
The Blues Brothers
The Brothers
The Company You Keep
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
The Equalizer
The Great Outdoors
The Grey
The Ides Of March
The Land Before Time
The Last Samurai
The LEGO Movie
The Sixth
The Social Network
The Way Back
The Woman in Red
Touch (2024)
Unforgiven
Valmont
Wedding Daze
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Wicker Park
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yentl
January 2nd
The Rig S2
The Fall Guy
January 10th
Focus
January 15th
Monk S1-8
January 16th
The Calendar Killer
Unstoppable (2025)
Jurassic World
January 17th
Molly Mae: Behind It All
The Liberation
Undercover Party Crasher
January 21st
Blink Twice
January 23rd
Harlem S3
January 26th
Rampage (2018)
January 27th
Tribunal Justice S2
January 30th
You’re Cordially Invited
January 31st
Breach
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Knocked Up (Unrated)
Scarface