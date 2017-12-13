‘Psych: The Movie’ Has a Weird Connection to the DCEU’s ‘Shazam!’

Psych: The Movie premieres on television screens tonight, bringing fans amusing callbacks, heartfelt moments, and a pretty awesome tie to the DC Extended Universe.

Spoilers for Psych: The Movie below!

The TV movie, which serves as a follow-up to the fan-favorite USA Network series, follows Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Burton Guster (Dule Hill), two men who have made a name for themselves running a fake psychic service. Shawn, Gus, and their friends end up being dragged into a unique case, one that brings them face-to-face with the Thin White Duke (Zachary Levi).

As those familiar with the DCEU know, Levi is one of the franchise’s newest additions, and is set to play the adult alter-ego of Billy Batson/Shazam. And on its own, that might not be too interesting of a tidbit for fans… if it weren’t for the other cameo that occurs later in the film.

In Psych: The Movie‘s final scene, Shawn and Gus are bombarded by the return of Ewan O’Hara, Jules’ brother who is played by John Cena. Cena’s name definitely brings up memories for many DCEU fans, as the wrestler-turned-actor was probably the biggest “fan cast” to play Shazam.

Cena has been linked to the role of Shazam since 2014, when a film surrounding the character and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was first announced. At the time, many assumed that Cena and Johnson’s shared career paths would make them a dynamic worth seeing onscreen. Since then, those rumors have persisted, spawning fanart and a whole lot of speculation among DC fans.

Ultimately, Levi was cast in October of this year, a choice that was pretty well-received by fans. Still, the fact that both Levi and Cena (arguably the two actors most tied to Shazam in one way or another) appear in Psych: The Movie is a pretty awesome coincidence. After all, Psych: The Movie filmed between May and June of this year, long before the role of Shazam was announced.

Shazam! is set to premiere on April 5, 2019.