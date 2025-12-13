Pulp Fiction & The Mask Star Peter Greene Dies At 60

One of Hollywood’s best character actors, Peter Greene, has passed away at the age of 60. Per the New York Daily News, the actor was found dead in his apartment in New York City by a neighbor, who had grown worried after they heard Christmas music playing from inside for well over a day. A cause of death has yet to be announced. Greene’s manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the news to multiple outlets and told NBC News that he had spoken to his client earlier in the week.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards said in an interview conducted by NBC News. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Greene got his start in 1990, when he appeared in the short-lived NBC drama Hardball. Not long after that, he took his talents to the big screen, starring in Nick Gomez’s crime drama Laws of Gravity alongside Edie Falco. However, it was Quentin Tarantino who gave Greene his big break when he cast him as the evil security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction. The same year Pulp Fiction came out, he shared the screen with Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz while playing another villain, Dorian Tyrell, in The Mask.

After a quick rise to stardom, Greene never stopped doing what he loved, lending his talents to dozens of movies and a handful of shows. His latest performance came in the John Wick spinoff series, The Continental, as Uncle Charlie, a role played by David Patrick Kelly in the franchise’s first two movies. But according to Edwards, the actor had a couple more projects lined up that he was especially excited about.

Peter Greene Was Preparing to Help Tell a Story Near and Dear to His Heart

Edwards explained that Greene had been working on a movie called Mascots, starring Mickey Rourke, about two brothers who escape captivity using unique methods. Greene also narrated a documentary titled From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID, alongside Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

“He was passionate about shedding light on all the deaths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID,” Edwards told Deadline. “He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed.”

Greene is survived by his brother and sister, per Deadline.