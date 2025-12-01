Tarantino Reveals How His Lost Masterpiece Could Still Be Made (& It’s Not Kill Bill’s Prequel)

Quentin Tarantino has a new project that he just released to the world, less than a week before Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair hits theaters. This latest project is a short animated film called The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, which was a never-filmed scene that he had written for the original Kill Bill movies. It played in the Fortnite game starting on November 30, and it will get a limited theatrical run as well. While discussing the new animated short and the re-release of his Kill Bill movie in its entirety, Tarantino talked about things he might do next, including bringing back up the idea for a lost masterpiece he never got around to making.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tarantino said he thought that the idea of using cutting-edge motion capture technology and animation could help him finally make some films that he didn’t get a chance to make before. This includes a film that fans have been dreaming about for years. “I could see some world between this and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like say the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that,” Tarantino said.

The Vega brothers movie is an idea that fans have heard about since the 1990s. In Tarantino’s debut film, Reservoir Dogs, the character of Mr. Blonde (played by Michael Madsen) was the most ruthless criminal in the gang. His real name is Vic Vega. In Tarantino’s breakout hit, Pulp Fiction, John Travolta was one of two hitmen on whom the movie was based, and his name was Vincent Vega. While the two characters never appeared in a film together, they were, in fact, in-world brothers. Tarantino has always hinted at a Vega brothers movie.

However, it never got made, and Michael Madsen passed away earlier this year. Tarantino wouldn’t have made it in live-action form now anyway, since he is adamant about never using de-aging technology on his actors. That said, Tarantino still has ideas, and an animated Vega brothers movie seems to interest him. “It would have taken place in the time that Vincent was in Amsterdam. Remember in Pulp Fiction, he had just come back from Amsterdam, and he was telling the whole story?” Tarantino said. “He was probably there for a couple of years. At some point, in his two-year stay in Amsterdam, running some club, Vic shows up to visit him. And it would have been their weekend.”

Quentin Tarantino is Still Talking About a Kill Bill Prequel

Image Courtesy of Miramax

While the Vega brothers movie is what Tarantino fans might want to see the most, Quentin Tarantino seems even more interested in the Kill Bill prequel. “I’ve got other things to do right now, but I had a whole Kill Bill idea in my mind when we were doing it,” Tarantino said. “I like the idea of a Bill origin. A story of Bill, about how Bill became Bill and the three godfathers that made Bill: Esteban Vihaio, Pai Mei, and Hattori Hanzō. Will I live long enough to do that? That remains to be seen.”

In the Kill Bill movies, The Bride (Uma Thurman) encountered the three men who helped train Bill and turn him into the man he became. Those men were Vihaio (Michael Parks), Bill’s childhood father figure; Pai Mei (Gordon Liu), a reclusive kung fu master; and Hanzō (Sonny Chiba), a legendary Japanese swordsmith. The prequel would show a younger Bill working with the three to turn into the mob boss that he would become. After David Carradine died in 2009, Tarantino would need to find another actor to voice Bill. Tarantino voiced Bill in The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge.

