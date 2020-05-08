Josh Trank Addresses His Comments About a Pumpkinhead Remake

✖

Earlier this week, a years-spanning interview with filmmaker Josh Trank was published over at Polygon, which featured a brief mention of a Pumpkinhead reboot and ignited speculation that Trank was somehow involved in such a project, with the director since clarifying how tenuous that project was and that it was something in the works years ago. In recent years, talks of a Pumpkinhead remake have emerged, though nothing substantial has moved forward since those talks began, but Trank's involvement is nothing more than a possibility presenting itself, which he quickly moved past.

"There was nothing significant to it. I, at one point, had a conversation with my agent, because I had gone from doing my, I guess, sort of micro-payday or whatever, indie movie, Chronicle, and then things started falling apart or whatever. But there was a lot of incoming stuff," Trank shared with ComicBook.com. "After Fantastic Four, there was nothing, literally nothing came in, which is fine. It did not surprise me and it was up to me at that point to just generate my own content."

He continued, "At one point, about a year later, I was on the phone with my agent. And he had mentioned to me in passing that at one of their morning meetings at the agency, somebody had brought up that there was a Pumpkinhead remake. This is over four years ago, but there was a Pumpkinhead remake, and that they were open to taking meetings with directors for that. So it wasn't something that was brought to me. It was mentioned to me from my agent, 'Do you have any interest in wanting to pursue something like that? If you want, we can set up that meeting.' That's really all it was."

Trank's involvement was so minimal that, even in the years since that possibility emerged, he's yet to catch up with the horror classic.

"To be honest, I'm obviously a huge film buff. I have never seen Pumpkinhead. So I mean, it would be funny if I watched it, and then I was suddenly [interested in making a reboot]," Trank joked. "I should watch it, though, but I have not seen Pumpkinhead. My friend good friend [VFW and Bliss director] Joe Begos might get mad at me if he ever found out that I haven't seen it. He'll find out soon when you print it. I'll deal with it."

Trank's latest film, Capone, might not be a horror film but it tackles some unsettling subject matter.

In the film, "Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property."

Capone stars Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci, and Noel Fisher and hits VOD on May 12th.

