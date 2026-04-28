Quentin Tarantino’s Comic Book Crossover Officially Confirmed as a Movie, Combining Over 100 Years of Lore

In 2015, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino teamed up with Matt Wagner for Django/Zorro, a comic book miniseries that saw Jamie Foxx’s titular gun-wielding hero from Django Unchained team up with the classic vigilante and while there were reports that the unique crossover could get the movie treatment back in 2019, as was many things that happened in the pandemic-era, it simply didn’t work out. Now, however, the comic book crossover is finally headed to the big screen at last.

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According to Deadline, Django/Zorro is officially in the works at Sony Pictures with Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland (Mystic River, LA Confidential) set to write. Tarantino will not direct the film but reportedly gave his blessing for it to go forward at Sony. There are few additional details about the project as it is in early development, though the film will not be a direct adaptation of the comic series but a continuation with Helgeland writing a new story.

What is the Django/Zorro Comic About?

Published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2015, the original comic book is the official sequel to 2012’s Django Unchained. Set several year after the events of that movie, Django/Zorro follows Django in what feels like a truly unlikely—but highly entertaining—team up with Don Diego de la Vega, aka Zorro. The pair join forces on a mission to free enslaved people, taking on a tyrannical archduke who has been enslaving the local population. The comic was the first official sequel to any of Tarantino’s works.

As for what to expect from the film, while the report indicates that it will be a continuation of the comic and thus, a new story, it is likely that there will be some world building and lore-sharing going on. That in particular is an exciting prospect, as it will combine more than a century of lore and stories and has the potential to not only deliver a solid Django story, but also a take on Zorro unlike anything we’ve seen before. On top of that, it will just be fascinating to see Django and the ever-iconic Zorro team up, given how well-known the Zorro character is in entertainment.

Right now, it’s unclear if we’ll see Jamie Foxx reprise his role as Django or if we’ll see Antonio Banderas reprise his role as Zorro from The Mask of Zorro—Banderas notably played Alejandro Murrieta, the man who took up the Zorro mantle from Anthony Hopkins’ de la Vega in the film and a younger Zorro could make sense in the right story context. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the epic team up between the gun-toting bounty hunter and the swashbuckler plays out.

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