Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana Join Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in New David O. Russell Film

David O. Russell is known for directing The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and more. The director hasn't helmed a feature since 2015's Joy, but his next project, which is currently untitled, already has a stacked cast. We already know the movie is set to feature Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), and John David Washington (Tenet) but it looks like the stacked cast is still growing. Deadline announced today that Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rami Malek (No Time to Die) are also signed on for the project.

Deadline reports that the movie's plot is being kept under wraps, but that the film is based on an original idea from Russell. New Regency's Arnon Milchan is producing the movie alongside Anthony Katagas and Matthew Budman. According to the report, production for the film is underway.

While fans will surely enjoy seeing Malek in the Russell film, they've been waiting quite a while to see him play the villain in the next Bond movie, No Time to Die. After many delays, the movie is expected to be released sometime this summer, but a recent report suggests the movie could be delayed yet again. The cast of No Time to Die will also include Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

As for Saldana, she is expected to return for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle in 2019, Saldana was asked what she'd like to see happen in Gamora's future.

"It all depends. The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora's fate," Saldana said. "I would eventually, there's a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there's also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I've never seen that and she's, you know, she's considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians."

