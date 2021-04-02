James Bond: No Time To Die Release Date Reportedly Being Pushed Back

✖

MGM and Eon are reportedly considering another release date delay for James Bond: No Time to Die. According to trade rumors, No Time to Die could be moved from an Easter weekend 2021 release date (April 2nd) to fall of 2021. According to sources across the globe, the new wave of COVID-19 infections in the US and UK (two key markets for James Bond films) has led to new concerns that movie theaters still won't be ready to open their doors to a big enough global audience to make No Time to Die profitable. The film has already been delayed from spring 2020 to Fall 2020, before its current spring 2021 release date.

(Photo: EON Productions)

Ducth site BN DeStem got word from Dutch exhibitor Carlo Lambregts that No Time to Die will move from Easter 2021 to November 2021. Other reports (via Deadline) seem to indicate that No Time to Die could move to some more nebulous 'fall 2021' date TBD.

Rumors of No Time to Die getting another release delay popped up in early December, as surges in global COVID-19 infections (and grim forecasts about holiday gatherings/travel) made Hollywood rethink its 2021 release plans. Sony is currently giving fans major pause, as the delay of Spider-Man spinoff Morbius from March to April has sparked larger concerns. Struggling movie theaters could be left without major attractions through spring, and in the case of big franchise universes, one film's delay could have a cascading effect of delaying other films in the franchise.

It's now undeniable that the makers of No Time to Die have been some of the savviest people in the film industry when it comes to realistic projections for the COVID-19 pandemic's run. People scoffed in March 2020 when Bond moved from April all the way to November, as no one yet believed the pandemic could last that long. In October 2020, when Eon and MGM moved No Time to Die to April 2021, the industry saw it as a much more prophetic move; Britain's second-largest theater chain, Cineworld, closed its theaters indefinitely. That's now looking like a prudent decision, money-wise.

No Time to Die has reportedly been marketed to streaming services, but none of them were willing to pay the alleged $600 million price for the film. If the movie truly delays again, it will certainly bring up the question of whether or not there will still be viable theater chains available by the time No Time to Die would be released.

Right now, No Time to Die is set for release on April 2nd.