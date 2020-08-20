Ray Fisher Says WarnerMedia Is Investigating Justice League Hostile Work Environment

✖

Ray Fisher made headline earlier this summer after releasing a statement on Justice League's fill-in director Joss Whedon, releasing a statement saying that Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." Whedon had no comment at the time, but Fisher continued to hold the powers that be accountable including pointing the finger at DC's Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, saying that the former DC CCO "made a thinly veiled threat" to his career after he attempted to take his grievances from the set up through the proper channels. Fisher's speaking out has now had an impact at WarnerMedia as the actor revealed their officially investigating the claims.

"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots," Fisher tweeted. "This is a MASSIVE step forward! I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

As always he concluded his message with "A>E," meaning "Accountability over Entertainment," which he's been using with frequency since speaking out about his experience.

Those hoping to hear Fisher, or others, spill specific details about what happened on the set of the Justice League reshoots won't find anything just yet as the actor previously confirmed he remains under contract and "very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement" with the studio.

"I've got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise I can get sued into oblivion," Fisher said an Instagram live stream Q&A with fans. "So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don't end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we'll be able to move on in the world. That's it."

Seems like in the end, Fisher was spot on with his assessment here. It's unclear how long this independent investigation will end up taking, or what the ramifications will even be since Whedon and Johns aren't official employees at the company. In any event, Fisher's public stance and speaking out has been a good thing for keeping public figures accountable and reminding fandom that the safety and respect of the people on screen is as important as getting to see their favorite characters in live-action.

