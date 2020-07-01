Justice League: Joss Whedon Has No Comment on Ray Fisher's Claims of Unprofessional Behavior

✖

Years after Justice League released in theaters, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has spoken out about unprofessional behavior by writer and director Joss Whedon, who stepped into the project to replace Zack Snyder after the filmmaker left to deal with a family tragedy. While Whedon's version of the finished project was widely maligned by critics and fans, Fisher is now opening up about Whedon's on-set demeanor; but Whedon himself hasn't spoken up much about his work on Justice League. Now it's being reported that Variety reached out to Whedon for a response to the claims made by Fisher, and that the replacement director chose to respond with "no comment."

In Fisher's claim, he states that Whedon's behavior was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," and that it was enabled by former Warner Bros. executive Jon Berg and former DC Comics exec Geoff Johns.

Fisher turned heads with a post on social media in which he was recorded at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 saying "Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him." The actor posted this message along with the tweet: "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."

Fisher has been one of Snyder's most ardent supporters since the release of Justice League, which underperformed at the box office and kickstarted a fan campaign to push for the release of Snyder's version of the project.

While neither Snyder, Whedon, nor Warner Bros. have been forthcoming about how much Whedon changed for his theatrical version, Snyder has been adamantly clear that the final product does not reflect his vision.

This has ultimately led to HBO Max bringing Snyder back to finish his version of the movie that will be an exclusive release on the new streaming service, currently on track to debut in 2021. It's not clear how much new work will be done on Zack Snyder's Justice League, with conflicting reports stating that there will be no reshoots and others insinuating many of the cast will have to return in some capacity.

Fisher has remained staunch in his support for Snyder amid all of the Justice League drama, holding multiple live streams with fans in which endorses the Snyder Cut movement while also crediting the filmmaker for launching his career.

Whedon has been under fire in recent years due to rumors surrounding his behavior on set, including accusations of infidelity from his ex-wife. He signed on to write and direct a Batgirl movie around the same time he agreed to finish Justice League, but he left that project shortly after the project was announced.

Composite photo by Warner Bros / Michael Tullberg for Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.