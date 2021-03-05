Raya and the Last Dragon Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

✖

After debuting in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access earlier this month, Raya and the Last Dragon is getting a more traditional home release in the near future. On Monday, Disney announced that it will be releasing Raya and the Last Dragon, the latest film from its storied animation studio, and digital platforms as well as physical media. The movie will arrive on Digital HD on April 2nd, followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 18th.

While the Disney+ Premier Access option is a sort of digital platform, the movie will likely be a bit cheaper when it becomes available on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon, and other sites for its VOD option. The digital version of Raya and the Last Dragon will also come with the special features that accompany physical release.

Here's the full list of special features accompanying Raya and the Last Dragon's home release:

An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.

Us Again – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.

Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team--virtually--over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.

Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.

Martial Artists – Get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.

We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film...and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.

Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.

Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon.

The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.

Deleted Scenes: Introduction – Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn introduces deleted scenes from Raya and the Last Dragon. The Bridge – Raya confronts an early version of the Druun in this deleted storyboard sequence. Escaping Namaari – See an early version sequence of an introduction to Namaari as an adult. Dragon Blade – Discover an early version of Raya’s sword, when it used to have magical powers. Meet Boun – Meet an early version of Boun before he was a chef and shrimp boat captain. The Heart of the Dragon – Co-Director John Ripa introduces a deleted scene which brought the theme of hope into the film.



Will you be checking out Raya and the Last Dragon when its home release arrives? Let us know in the comments!