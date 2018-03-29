‘Ready Player One’ Contains Surprising Spawn Cameo

We all know that Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which hits theaters this weekend, contains no shortage of pop culture references from the past. The trailers have teased the inclusion of nods to movies like Back to the Future and comic characters like Harley Quinn and the Joker.

What many aren’t expecting however, is an appearance from Todd McFarlane‘s legendary character, Spawn.

Earlier today, McFarlane posted a video on his Facebook page confirming Spawn’s appearance in the movie ahead of hits preview showings tonight. The creator said that, if you pay very close attention, “There’s a big scene, and for a brief second, you’re gonna see Spawn in Ready Player One.”

McFarlane goes onto say that Spawn is “leading the charge,” which is a reference to the actual scene in which he appears.

WARNING: VERY Minor spoilers ahead for Ready Player One! Read at your own risk…

Many of the trailers have revealed a massive fight scene in the movie, in which many of the characters, including the Iron Giant, march into battle. This is, as many assumed, the big fight scene in the third act of the movie.

When the hordes of Oasis players arrive to the battleground, various shots show all kinds of characters from different comics and movies. This is where Spawn makes his cameo.

The Image Comics character marches toward the front lines, donning his iconic red cape and white mask. It’s clear the design was based off of McFarlane’s original version of the character.

Spawn is leading several different characters into this battle scene. Flanking him on both his right and left are various villains and anti-heroes from DC Comics. It’ll probably take you a couple of times watching the movie to name them all!

We’ll refrain from going into more detail here, as not to spoil anything else from the film. But, if you want to see Spawn in Ready Player One, it’s important to focus on the details once Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) calls for an army in the third act.

Once you check out Ready Player One in theaters this weekend, be sure to drop us a comment and let us know which cameo was your favorite.