Ready Player One: Tye Sheridan Optimistic For Ready Player Two Sequel

Tye Sheridan is no stranger to innovative title. The actor who is currently starring in Quibi's Wireless series, a cinematic saga intended for viewing on mobile devices to take advantage of the different orientations available for watching on a smart phone. However, he previously starred in the massive Ready Player One film, bringing a video game world to life and performing his Parzival role in a motion capture suit for a huge portion of the film's production. Ready Player One debuted in theaters in March of 2018 but a sequel is looking more and more likely given the film's popularity and a sequel to the novel on which it was based getting set to publish in November.

Sheridan joined ComicBook.com's Instagram live series Talking Shop to talk with us about his Wireless title on Quibi but also opened up about the potential future with a Ready Player Two. Highlights from Talking Shop can be seen in the video above and the entire interview can be seen on ComicBook.com's IGTV tab.

"Recently, like I've had people asking me questions about, you know, a Ready Player Two," Sheridan said. "You know, 'Is there going to be sequel?' And I think everybody's well aware that Ernie Cline is releasing a Ready Player Two, the novel. You know, but people keep asking me and I would love to have an answer for you and I think people, you know, will and can speculate all they want, but I don't really know what the plan is yet. I have my fingers crossed and, of course, I think it's a great and I loved working on that film, so yeah, I hope, I hope we get to do another."

If Ready Player Two were to get made by Warner Bros., it would be a few years before the film could be written, shot, and released in theaters.

For now, fans of Sheridan should watch his Wireless series on Quibi where he plays a college student trapped on the side of snowy mountain and battling his own demons, as well. "It's wildly different, but I think no matter if the movies like, the budget's $200 million or it's $200,000, I think ultimately if you're lucky, you've got people that you're surrounded by on the rest of the crew that are there, because they're passionate about the story and they're passionate about making films," Sheridan explains/ "And I think that was definitely the case with this, you know, no matter how tough it got, no matter how cold it got, no matter how much time it was that we didn't have a... we always pulled together and made it work. Hats off to Zach Waechter our director and then the rest of our crew's really amazing.

Shooting Wireless for the "turnstyle" format which allows viewers to watch Sheridan's character in a traditionally cinematic format through a landscape perspective and simultaneously from his character's phone's perspective by holding it vertically called for an added effort from production.

"This was a technically a very, very, very, very challenging film," Sheridan explains. "You mentioned Ready Player One, working on Ready Player One, which is a Steven Spielberg movie that I was in a few years back was cool because we were pushing the boundaries of, you know, motion capture filmmaking at the time. And, you know, so there was a lot of new innovations in tech, but that was on a massive scale, you know, and this is specifically geared towards mobile viewing. And so it's a completely different animal, you know, both, both, both of them are very cool and both of them are kind of similar in that regard, but of course I'm massively different scales, like on wireless, we had 19 days to shoot the entire project. So yeah."

