Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets Zack Snyder Record

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver just released on Netflix earlier this morning, and it's already boasting a surprising record for a Zack Snyder film. The prolific filmmaker has set up shop at the streamer, creating franchises like Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead. There has been a lot of anticipation for Snyder's Rebel Moon films. So much so that Snyder had to split the movie into two parts. With Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver now available, critics and audience reviews are trickling in, with Rotten Tomatoes postings its Tomatometer and Audience Scores. So far, Rebel Moon: Part Two is performing on the low side, making it Zack Snyder's lowest-rated film.

The Tomatometer score for Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver on Rotten Tomatoes is 13%, with an Audience Score of 47%. The Tomatometer has 32 critic reviews at the time of this writing, with over 100 reviews from the Audience Score. Of course, this may not come as too much of a surprise if you've paid attention to the large fanbase Zack Snyder assembles. The support Snyder gathered helped lead to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on Max, back when Warner Bros. was looking to bring subscribers to its then-named HBO Max streaming service.

What is Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver about?

The description of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver reads, "In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they'd defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, the King's Gaze. It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld – and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts.

"Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver brings back Sofia Boutella (Kingsman) as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) returns from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Aquaman), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas), Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. Part Two also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.