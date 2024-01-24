Netflix Resolves Lawsuit With RPG Publisher Over Scrapped Rebel Moon RPG

Netflix has settled a lawsuit with Evil Genius Games over a cancelled Rebel Moon tabletop RPG. Earlier today, Evil Genius Games sent an email stating that their dispute with Netflix over a scrapped RPG set in the world of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon had been resolved. "The parties are pleased that they were able to amicably resolve this dispute. Netflix thanks Evil Genius for their hard work and professionalism," the email reads. Evil Genius Games confirmed that they would not be releasing a game based on Rebel Moon, but had another sci-fi project in the pipeline.

Last year, news broke that Evil Genius Games was suing Netflix over a planned Rebel Moon RPG. Evil Genius had reached a licensing agreement to make an RPG set in the world of Rebel Moon in March 2023, with Snyder even mentioning the tabletop RPG in a podcast. Several months later, Netflix scrapped the agreement after Evil Genius Games promoted the game at a trade show using what Netflix claimed was unapproved artwork. Evil Genius Games then sued Netflix in September after rejecting a $50,000 payment from the company. In the lawsuit, Evil Genius noted that they had created an extensive world bible for the world of Rebel Moon to fill in gaps in Snyder's script and accused Neflix of either wanting to prevent the game from being released or potentially wanting to release the game themselves.

Evil Genius Games is best known for publishing Cinematic Adventures, a series of RPG supplements set within the world of different movies. Adventures published by Evil Genius include adventures for Escape From the New York, Kong: Skull Island, and Pacific Rim.