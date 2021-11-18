Red Notice Star Ryan Reynolds Recalls His Worst Acting Job Ever

Red Notice his Netflix last week and stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. The movie was met with a pretty weak response from critics, earning a 35% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences seem to be loving the new action/comedy. Not only did it have Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film, but it’s also rocking an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While promoting Red Notice, Reynolds spoke with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis and shared a story about one of his first (and worst) acting jobs.

“One of my first jobs was I was on a sitcom and it was a pilot and I was maybe 18 or 19 years old,” Reynolds shared. “They rewrote everything right before the audience came in. So it was a pilot. There was a ton of stakes. It was a live audience and nobody knew their lines. Everyone was trying to rapidly scramble and figure out. That was actually where the first time I really tried to experiment with improvisation on camera in the moment. And it sort of saved my life in that moment, but it was definitely a nightmare scenario. It was the exact same dream you’re having where you’re just as unprepared as humanly possible. Your face is piping hot and there’s four or 500 people sitting in an audience watching you flounder.”

During the chat, Reynolds was also asked if his Red Notice character is the closest he’s played to himself.

“Nolan is the closest? No, definitely not,” Reynolds shared. “I think my next movie is a movie called The Adam Project. That is by far the closest to myself I will ever come, for better or worse. I’m nervous about that one for that reason. But no, Nolan is like part of my self-defense mechanism since I was a kid, that little guy that takes over when I’m nervous, shy or, terrified.”

The Adam Project is set to follow Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo’s character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Catherine Keener is set to play the movie’s antagonist, a woman who has stolen powerful technology, with Alex Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in Free Guy.

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix. The Adam Project is expected to be released sometime in 2022.