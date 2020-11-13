Red Notice: The Rock Shares Another Picture of “McQueen-Inspired” Character

✖

Red Notice is a new action/comedy/thriller flick from Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Central Intelligence, Dodgeball, and more. The movie recently wrapped production and features big names such as Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The stars have been posting photos from their time on set and Johnson recently gave us a peek at his character. It appears Johnson is especially excited about this one because he just posted yet another image of his character who he compared to legendary actor Steve McQueen, otherwise known as "The King of Cool."

"McQueen inspired 🕶 The FBI profiler. The most wanted art thief in the world. And the greatest conman the world has never seen," Johnsons teased of his character. The actor also confirmed in the post that the movie is coming out sometime next year. You can view the image below:

Recently, Johnson shared that the Red Notice set had the "most aggressive COVID measures in Hollywood." This came shortly after it was revealed that the actor and his whole family had the virus.

Earlier this year, Johnson shared that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Johnson will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his feature films through their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed that filming will start "sometime in the first quarter of next year." It was also revealed this week that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Red Notice is expected to be released sometime next year.