Scorpion King Reboot Announced, Produced By Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is involved with a revival of The Scorpion King, one of his first major starring roles and a spinoff from the 1999 adventure film The Mummy, which turned out ot be a box office hit and earned two sequels, an animated series, and a long-running Scorpion King franchise, which ran until 2018. The new installment will be written by Jonathan Herman, best konwn for the film Straight Outta Compton and one of the most in-demand screenwriters in Hollywood.

