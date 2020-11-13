The Rock Shares a New Glimpse of His Red Notice Character

✖

One of Netflix's upcoming new films, Red Notice, recently wrapped production during the pandemic and the movie's star-studded cast has us hyped for the release. The film is set to star Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actors have been sharing some fun posts to social media since wrapping and giving us a tiny glimpse into what to expect from the movie. In fact, The Rock took to Instagram this week to show off his new character in a pose you will definitely recognize.

"The FBI behavioral profiler (minus the fanny pack;). The most wanted art thief in the world. And the greatest conman the world has never seen," Johnson wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

Looking sharp, Mr. Rock! The actor loves making jokes about his iconic fanny pack look. In fact, he's even joked in the past that it's his favorite version of himself.

Recently, The Rock shared that the Red Notice set had the "most aggressive COVID measures in Hollywood." This came shortly after it was revealed that the actor and his whole family had the virus.

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Johnson will also start filming Black Adam soon, which will mark the actor's DC debut. Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his feature films through their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed when filming is expected to begin on the movie. "We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia told Variety.

Red Notice is expected to be released sometime next year.