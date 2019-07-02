Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Trailer Released

After making his mark on Hollywood with Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, filmmaker Rian Johnson is going old-school for his highly-anticipated fifth feature film. He’s trading in the sci-fi epic for a classic whodunit style crime caper with an absolutely stellar cast. Movie fans have been begging to see something from the new film, and now we finally have the chance. As promised, Johnson released the first trailer for Knives Out on Tuesday morning, and it’s every bit as exciting as we’d hoped.

You can watch the full trailer for Knives Out in the video above! The movie itself won’t hit theaters until Thanksgiving.

A lot of the excitement surrounding Knives Out comes from the all-star cast that Johnson has assembled for his mystery. The film is anchored by James Bond star Daniel Craig, and longtime Captain America actor Chris Evans, but they’re hardly the only performers in Knives Out worth getting pumped about. The movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Tony Collette, Ana de Armas, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, and Christopher Plummer.

The trailer for Knives Out has reportedly been “on the way” for some time, but Johnson made its pending arrival official on Monday, just 24 hours ahead of the actual release.

“KNIVES OUT TRAILER TOMORROW,” Johnson wrote in a Tweet. “It’s an original modern day American whodunnit, coming out this Thanksgiving. It has a few actors you might recognize. I am very very excited about it. Watch this space…”

KNIVES OUT TRAILER TOMORROW! It’s an original modern day American whodunnit, coming out this Thanksgiving. It has a few actors you might recognize. I am very very excited about it. Watch this space… #KNIVESOUT pic.twitter.com/yC2yQLEWqh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 1, 2019

The little teaser that accompanied the tweet refers to Knives Out as “A Rian Johnson Whodunnit,” and includes a list of the biggest cast members from the film.

Knives Out is set to arrive in theaters on November 27th.