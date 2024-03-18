Rian Johnson Signs Two-Picture Deal with Warner Bros.

Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is headed to Warner Bros. On Mondy, it was announced that Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street production company has signed a two-film producing deal with Warner Bros. Pictures. It is unknown at this point if Johnson will direct either film under this Warner Bros. deal, or if they will be a part of any of the studio's existing franchises like DC or the Monsterverse.

"Mike and Pam's renewed commitment to original storytelling and the theatrical experience make Warner Bros. Discovery an ideal place to help us bring the filmmakers we love to audiences around the world on a grand scale," Johnson and Bergman said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have them as partners."

What Is Knives Out 3 About?

Plot details, as well as any sort of casting updates, for Knives Out 3 are currently unknown, outside of the return of Daniel Craig's beloved sleuth Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Will Rian Johnson's Star Wars Movie Happen?

As of 2022, Johnson is still attached to direct a trilogy of new movies set within the Star Wars universe.

"Well, to me what's exciting is embracing kind of what is that so exciting about Star Wars, but doing it in a way that we haven't seen done before that's new and fresh," Johnson previously told ComicBook.com. "I feel like a lot of the voices that are right now working in the Star Wars world are doing that. And that to me is super thrilling, to see so many different types of stories. My friend Leslye Headland is making a show right now that I know is gonna be something totally wild and different... To me, what I think is the guiding principle, is just what's something that we can do that feels like Star Wars but that we've never seen before. That's pretty thrilling."

