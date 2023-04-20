Will Ferrell and Rian Johnson Team Up for New Golf Comedy Series

Earlier this year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson moved his talents over to television with Poker Face, the Peacock series that stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman with the ability to tell when people are lying who finds herself unexpectedly solving murders around the country. Now, Johnson is continuing his television era with a new comedy series starring Will Ferrell. According to Deadline, Ferrell is producing as well as playing "a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA." While Johnson is producing the project, he is not expected to write or direct like he did for Poker Face.

According to the report the fictional story "would inevitably draw parallels to the controversial LIV Golf startup" and is expected to be a similar tone to the Ferrell classic, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Ferrell is a known golf player and has spent nearly 20 years hosting The Will Powered Golf Classic, a fundraising event benefiting Cancer for College. Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are executive producing for Gloria Sanchez, Johnson and Ram Bergman are executive producing alongside T-Street's President of TV Nena Rodrigue.

Is Poker Face Getting a Season 2?

Poker Face has the biggest streaming ratings in Peacock's history, so it's no surprise the streaming site has already renewed the series.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman recently revealed the second season hasn't been written yet, but Lyonne did tease a potential guest star while speaking with Variety. Lyonne mentioned her Orange Is the New Black co-star, Samira Wiley, is interested in appearing in the Peacock series.

Stay tuned for more updates about Rian Johnson and Will Ferrell's untitled golf comedy series. Are you excited about the show? Tell us in the comments!