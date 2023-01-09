Knives Out 3: Rian Johnson Reveals Why He's "Jazzed" to Work on Glass Onion Sequel

The work of Rian Johnson has been cherished in a whole new way as of late, thanks to the filmmaker's work on the Knives Out movies. The saga of star-studded mystery films most recently includes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrived on Netflix late last year. The film is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix, and in a recent interview with Variety after winning their Creative Impact Award for Screenwriting, Johnson teased what he is finding fun about his current work of writing the third film.

"What was exciting about doing [Glass Onion] was the notion of trying to emulate Christie with a completely new story," Johnson explained. "I'm starting to work on the third movie now, and that's also what's got me creatively jazzed: I don't have to replicate the last movie at all. The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically."

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

