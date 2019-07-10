Will Smith Honors the Passing of Men in Black Co-Star Rip Torn

News surfaced earlier this evening that Men in Black star Rip Torn passed away and one fellow Men in Black star has since shared a tribute to the late actor. Will took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the two on-set of the initial Men in Black film. The two appeared on-screen together in both Men in Black and Men in Black II. Though the time-traveling Men in Black III showcased a younger version of Torn’s character Chief Zed, Torn still cameoed in the film as an alien.

View this post on Instagram R.I.P. Rip A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 9, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

Torn, 88, passed away Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement by his publicist. “Rip Torn, one of the leading stage actors of his generation and an Emmy Award-winner for his portrayal of the deliciously devious producer Artie on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show has died,” the statement read. “Torn passed away peacefully this afternoon (Tuesday) at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut, at the age of 88 with his wife Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelic Page by his side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than Men in Black and The Larry Sanders Show, some of Torn’s most recent work included DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, Yours, Mine, and Ours, and Bee Movie. His last on-screen appearance came in Johnny Kidd (2013) while his last overall gig was a voice-acting spot as M on Comedy Central’s TripTank (2006).

All in all, Torn tallied a total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning his only Emmy in 1996 for his role on The Larry Sanders Show. In addition to the Emmy nominations, Torn was nominated for his lone Oscar in 1984 for his supporting role on Cross Creek.