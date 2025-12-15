Rob Reiner, Director of Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap, Dies at 78

TMZ has reported that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have died at ages 78 and 68, respectively. The actor was found dead alongside his wife in their Los Angeles home with knife wounds on December 14th, according to the outlet. The site’s law enforcement sources say that the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the matter. Rob Reiner is one of the most respected actor/directors out there, having made his debut as a filmmaker all the way back in 1984 with the cult-classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. It’s widely regarded as one of the great comedies, especially of its era, and helped put Reiner on the map as a name to watch for.

However, Reiner didn’t make a name for himself purely off comedies. Reiner had an incredible range with his filmography, creating classics across a wide variety of genres. He made classic romance films like When Harry Met Sally, riveting dramas like A Few Good Men, and touching coming-of-age stories like Stand By Me.

Rob Reiner Leaves Behind a Legendary Career

Reiner had one of the great filmmaking runs of the 80s and 90s with five back to back classics in the form of Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men. All five of these films were nominated for at least one Academy Award, proving just how incredible these movies truly were. Although he continued to direct movies, few were as momentous as those particular films. In 2025, Reiner got the long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap made with Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. While it wasn’t as well-received as its predecessor, it still managed to largely please fans.

Reiner had previously admitted that the ending to When Harry Met Sally was much sadder, ending with the two central characters walking away from each other. Reiner had been divorced and didn’t see a future for his love life, which is partially what gave birth to the film itself. However, he met his wife Michele Singer on the film, and it led to him changing the ending to what we saw in the final film.

Rob Reiner also had an extensive acting career across film and television. He cameoed as himself in a number of TV shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and The Simpsons, while also appearing in supporting roles in films like The Wolf of Wall Street. Of course, he was also a pivotal part of the cast of the Spinal Tap films as well.