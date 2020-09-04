Robert Downey Jr Kicks Off AGBO Fantasy Football League 2020

✖

Robert Downey Jr. is ready to kick off the AGBO Fantasy Football League for 2020. The announcement of the new league season came through earlier today. Marvel’s biggest star decided to tweet out a video to hype the fans up for all the action. But, the most important revelation of the day is that the collected superhero stars are raising $250,000 for charities in memory of Chadwick Boseman. Most of the returning faces from last year are back like Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, and Chris Hemsworth. But, there are some newcomers like Pom Klementieff and Simu Liu are ready to have some fun. So, buckle up for a good time for a good cause.

“You can’t tag up here, it’s private property,” he joked with a mannequin. “What a year it’s been, and fantasy football is back on. Robert Downey Jr. here, I’ll be playing for the AGBO Superhero League. Footprint coalition, if I win the big prize. But, that’s not what matters. The cool part is that $250,000 is going to be donated to charities in Chadwick Boseman’s memory. So, we’re gonna go long. We’re gonna spike it in the end zone. We’re gonna Hail Mary… Let the trash-talking begin!”

And we’re back...let the trash talking begin. The #AGBOSuperheroLeague has assembled some of my closest friends and fellow superhero opponents for a great cause... pic.twitter.com/0VyrX3gw3Y — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 4, 2020

The Iron Man actor wrote on Twitter, “And we’re back...let the trash talking begin. The #AGBOSuperheroLeague has assembled some of my closest friends and fellow superhero opponents for a great cause…”

“This year, thanks to #FanDuel the stakes are higher than ever before ! There’s $1M in prizes and @fp_coalition is my charity of choice,” he continued. “But most importantly this season is dedicated to #ChadwickBoseman and an additional $250K will be donated throughout to charities in his memory.”

This year, thanks to #FanDuel the stakes are higher than ever before ! There’s $1M in prizes and @fp_coalition is my charity of choice...But most importantly this season is dedicated to #ChadwickBoseman and an additional $250K will be donated throughout to charities in his memory — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 4, 2020

Joe Russo, director and AGBO founder said, “This cast is like family. We love doing this together and we’re all delighted to be able to benefit our favorite charities. Now we can play in a far more meaningful way thanks to the generous support of FanDuel. Most importantly, it’s an honor to dedicate this season to Chadwick. We all miss him dearly.”

Are you excited for this year of the league? Let us know in the comments!