Rob Lowe Accidentally Texted Bradley Cooper Congratulations for Robert Downey Jr's Golden Globes Win

Robert Downey Jr.'s big awards season win made Rob Lowe embarrass himself. The actor told the story about how he texted Bradley Cooper congratulations on accident. Lowe would tell the crowd on Jimmy Kimmel Live! About his rush to get that celebratory text out. Downey Claimed his prize for Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer. After a moving speech, the actor wanted to get his congratulations out there early. But, at the moment he hit send on the text, he realized the mistake. In an effort to double up and explain himself, he tried to patch it up with Cooper. The Guardians of the Galaxy star just laughed it off and everyone ended up understanding. Check out the funny moment for yourself down below.

"So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes," Lowe recalled with the late night host. "And I'm so excited for him. So I text him: 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.' I hit it. And I realized, oh s***, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper."

Will Robert Downey Jr. Return To Marvel?

Lowe actually spoke to Downey on his Literally! podcast last week. During their conversation, the Marvel star seemed game to talk about his stint in the MCU. His phone rang and low asked if that was Marvel calling to get them back in the game. Downey would laugh that off, but he did admit that the call might be coming sooner than he anticipated. Audiences have unbridled nostalgia for the infinity Saga. (Really, they probably have some nostalgia for anything before 2020…) Well, when the time to negotiate that contract comes up, Lowe has some advice for Iron Man.

"You know what I say? That phone is going to ring, baby, and I want to be on that call. I want to be negotiating for you," Lowe told his friend. "I know what your deal is. Here's what you do. You go, 'I'll come back and I'll play Tony Stark for you guys again since you f-cked everything up. But I want a gazillion dollars. I know what that number should be, and I want first dollar gross of every ensuing movie.' That's what I would do."

Is An Original Avengers Reunion In The Cards?

(Photo: VALERIE MACON/Getty Images)

Last year, a Vanity Fair report argued that marvel would have discussions around an original avengers project. With the performance of movies in Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU not matching the 2019 output, due to the coronavirus pandemic and changing audience habits, a lot of ideas have been floated to recapture some of that magic. While no returns have been reported or inked yet, some observers feel like Iron Man or Captain America Chris Evans walking through that door is inevitable. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast talked to MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios author Joanna Robinson about the possibility of getting the band back together.

"Between Downey and Evans, I would have said before Downey because once you get into the later chapters you find out that Downey didn't want to be killed off in Endgame and was sort of 'no thank you,'" Robinson told us. "You would expect that he would be one of the easiest calls to get him back. I mean, a lot of money, but also a phone call. But Downey, I think is about to win an Oscar for Oppenheimer so I think that changed the calculus a bit in terms of how ready he is to be Tony Stark again."

