Less than one month before its release, Avengers: Doomsday just shattered a major Disney record, suggesting that the film is on the path to box office success; however, there is still one Avenger whose movie is the one to beat, and even Doomsday may not pull it off. Doomsday hits theaters on Dec. 18, and it seems like Marvel is doing everything in its power to make sure all eyes are on the movie. Earlier this week, the final trailer of the movie was released, which stirred up plenty of fanfare and had viewers realizing some big things, from the fact that Thor is getting a massive upgrade to a tease of the Young Avengers potentially joining the MCU.

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In addition to that trailer and its many reveals, new interviews have confirmed some significant Doomsday details—including a clearer explanation of the separation between Iron Man/Tony Stark and Doctor Doom from Robert Downey Jr. himself and a clarification about why certain X-Men won’t be in Doomsday—and a newly released teaser offered a first look at . Now, on top of all of that, it’s been confirmed that the brand-new trailer broke a massive Disney record (but it still hasn’t beat one other MCU movie).

Doomsday’s Trailer Success Bodes Well for the Movie—But Can It Beat Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

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According to Deadline, Doomsday has already broken a major Disney record, with the new trailer getting 563 million views in its first 24 hours. This makes it the single most-viewed Disney trailer of all time, which is obviously a very impressive feat and suggests that the movie may be well on its way to a box office success. However, it still hasn’t topped the record-shattering Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Per the same article, this Doomsday trailer is the second most-viewed movie trailer of all time, behind none other than Brand New Day. That trailer, by comparison, got 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours.

Although this is just a conversation about the trailers, it does open up other questions about the comparisons to come between Brand New Day and Doomsday. For one, many are wondering whether Doomsday will be able to beat out Brand New Day in terms of the many, many records it broke this summer. Doomsday does have a fair shot at some of these titles, though, including the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. After all, franchises like the MCU and Star Wars consistently top these lists, with Avengers: Endgame still holding the worldwide box office record and Brand New Day have beaten out Star Wars: The Force Awakens domestically.

Given that Doomsday is not only an Avengers movie but also a highly-anticipated one that fans have been waiting seven years for, there’s plenty of reason to believe it could ultimately smash these records. However, if the trailer is any indication, it still might not be enough to beat out Brand New Day.

Do you think Doomsday will beat Brand New Day at the box office? Share your thoughts down below.