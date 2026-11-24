With less than one month before Avengers: Doomsday finally arrives, Robert Downey Jr. has teased more about his role as Doctor Doom, including how this new villainous character is distinct from his iconic MCU role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Over the last few days, many major Doomsday announcements have come out, including the final trailer for the movie. Notably, and rather interestingly, that trailer really emphasized Steve Rogers’ importance, with the introduction of his son, confirmation that Steve and Bucky will reunite, and seemingly proof that Steve isn’t actually Loki in disguise (a very popular fan theory).

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Even with so much emphasis on Steve in the most recent trailer, though, Doctor Doom remains the central figure of the movie, and audiences are going to be most curious about him, no doubt. After all, Doom has long been known to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., which in and of itself is mysterious, and even beyond that, so much of Doom’s MCU characterization, from his backstory to his true motivations, remain unknown for now. However, ahead of the film’s release, a brand-new article in Entertainment Weekly has offered Marvel fans a closer look at Doomsday, including new insight from Downey regarding his role as Doom. Check out his comments below.

Robert Downey Jr. Explains the Separation Between Iron Man and Doctor Doom

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About the role, Downey said, “I wanna go quadruple-meta…Let’s venture a guess and say most people know [I played Tony], then we’re really talking about shadows and reflections and symbiotic separateness. Every one of us is Tony and Victor. That’s the real big top line thing here for me. And yet, I couldn’t really reach out to Tony because I didn’t want to tread that ground. I really wanted it to feel like, even if I hadn’t ever played Stark, that Von Doom had been correctly rendered.” This is particularly interesting because it seems to get at the question many fans have continued to have ahead of Doomsday: how much of a connection is there, really, between Tony and Doom?

Among the most prominent theories has been that Doom is a Tony Stark variant or vice versa. Although the Russo brothers have indicated that’s not the case, that still seems like the most likely explanation for this casting choice. However, these comments from Downey do raise some questions. For one, Downey references a “symbiotic separateness,” the former term of which does imply some sort of connection beyond just the fact that he has played both characters. At the same time, though, it’s clear that Downey wants these to be seen as separate characters.

It’s possible that this could be true and Tony and Doom could still be variants of one another, but that remains to be seen. With so much mystery surrounding the movie even now, there’s certainly plenty of opportunity for Doomsday to surprise fans.

What do you think is the connection between Doctor Doom and Tony Stark, if anything? Let us know in the comments down below.