How Much Robert Pattinson Earned For The Batman Revealed

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is reportedly earning $3 million for putting on the Dark Knight's cape and cowl. This comes from a new report that details how some of Hollywood's biggest stars are getting paid in the rapidly-changing industry of entertainment, and the rise of streaming services. It's in that report that we get the note that "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in “The Batman,” a grittier take on the comic book icon." It's not a bad starting number for Pattinson, who obviously still stands to make significantly more if (when?) Matt Reeves' new Batman franchise takes off.

The report in Variety actually mentions Robert Pattinson's salary for The Batman as part of a paragraph on how Hollywood is still going with the model of paying top-tier box office headliners around $20 million for a film. On that kind of scale, Pattinson's $3M for The Batman may seem like chump change to some - but there are some key factors to consider. As stated above, The Batman is just the beginning to what is already looking like the biggest Batman movie franchise that Warner Bros. has built.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. has already greenlit an HBO Max spinoff series for The Batman, focused on the Gotham City P.D. The Batman is also confirmed to be the first of a trilogy of films, so there is indeed a much bigger world of The Batman on the way - even if Pattinson's series will be standing on its own, as a separate branch of the DC Multiverse. Pattinson could inevitably find himself being the headlining face of an entire multi-platform Batman Universe, at which point the pay he gets will be well beyond this $3M start.

It's a nice turn of trajectory for Pattinson who has spent the last decade trying to reclaim acting cred by starring in arthouse and/or inidie roles, and has slowly but surely matched that dramatic character acting with blockbuster-level fare like Chris Nolan's Tenet. The Batman is in some ways expected to be the culmination of Pattinson's post-Twilight comeback, a perfect synthesis of Hollywood studio franchise filmmaking and writer/director Matt Reeves' arthouse genre signature. And It's not just Batman that could end up pumping up Robert Pattinson's bank account: the actor has signed a first-look production deal with Warner Bros. that could help bolster his income for the next decade of theatrical and streaming wars:

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.