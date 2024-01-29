Rogue Trooper Cast Includes Hayley Atwell, Aneurin Barnard and Jack Lowden

The animated film adaptation of 2000 AD's Rogue Trooper from Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft, Mute) has wrapped principal photography and revealed its voice cast. As reported by Variety, cast members include Aneurin Barnard (The Goldfinch, Dunkirk) as the lead character, with Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk), Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck To You Leo Grande), and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, Saltburn). They're joined by Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings).

Jones wrote and directed the film, based on the character created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons for 2000 AD in 1981. "2000 AD offers a very different flavor of comic action: Political and brutal at times, but always with a Pythonesque twinkle in the eye," Jones said in a statement. "Dredd (2012) was a taste of what 2000 AD has to offer and now we get to show the world another side of the beast. It is a genuine privilege to be given the opportunity to make Rogue Trooper."

(Photo: 2000 AD)

According to a press release, "Rogue Trooper tells the story of 19, a 'Genetic Infantryman,' who finds himself the sole survivor of an invasion force. Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet, and rucksack."

Rogue Trooper was shot at Rebellion Film Studios in Oxfordshire, England. Treehouse Digital (The Well) is animating the film, created in Unreal Engine 5.

"The advancements in Unreal Engine 5 and the inclusion of MetaHuman rigs mean that it is now possible to achieve a very high standard of animation within an indie budget," Producer Stuart Fenegan said in a statement. "Working with our amazing partners at Rebellion, Epic and Treehouse Digital we are pioneering and developing a new creative pipeline that will enable independent production of CG animated films."

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley, also a producer on the film, added, "We are thrilled to be working with Duncan Jones, who is a fellow British creative visionary and 2000 AD fan with global reach. Rogue Trooper highlights Rebellion's leading position within the entertainment industries. It has been filmed at our dedicated Oxfordshire film studios and combines beautiful storytelling from our iconic 2000 AD comic book universe with animation and production technology from the video game industry. We cannot wait for everyone to see these incredible stories brought to life on screen."

Stuart Fenegan (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft, Mute) is a producer on Rogue Trooper, alongside Jason Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), Chris Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), and Jones. The Rogue Trooper animated film is expected to release in theaters in 2025.